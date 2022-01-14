ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Suspect in cold case homicide of 22-month-old child, formally charged

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – In October of 2016, police responded to reports of a non-responsive 22-month-old baby, now more than four years later an arrest and charges have been made in the death of Genesis McCall.

The ex boyfriend of Genesis’ mother is now charged in the brutal beating that took place on Oct. 16, 2016.

Jordan Sasaki, 27, is charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Police say Sasaki has confessed to multiple women that he is the person responsible for the brutal beating that led to the death of 22-month-old Genesis.

In April of 2020, the ex-wife of Sasaki told police that he had confessed to killing Genesis. The ex-wife also told police that Sasaki told her he was wearing bloody shorts but shortly after the arrival of law enforcement, he realized his shorts were bloody and changed his clothes.

Polie reviewed the body cam footage from that day and were able to confirm this previously unknown fact.

Shortly after, two more girlfriends of Sasaki reached out to police confessing that Sasaki admitted to killing Genesis.

Sasaki has made several statements to all three women saying if “police try to make contact with him, he will shoot it out with police,” charging documents state.

At the time of Genesis’ death, Sasaki was the only adult caring for the child in the timeframe that her injuries occured. Sasaki intially told detectives that Genesis had “fallen the day before but denied that she had any injury and stated she was normal after the fall.”

An autopsy found that Genesis had multiple blunt force injuries to the head and neck, blunt force injury to the torso, and other injuries to her extremities. her manner of death was listed as a homicide.

ABC4

Salt Lake man run over by police SUV after lying in middle of road

AURORA, Colorado (ABC4) – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an on-duty Aurora officer and a Salt Lake City man. According to police, at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night the officer was traveling east in a fully marked police SUV. Authorities say the officer advised he had hit a pedestrian […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Teenager facing 10 charges after crashing into lake during pursuit

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old male is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Tooele lake during a pursuit on Sunday. According to charges, a Tooele County sheriff clocked a white truck driving at a high rate of speed – 83 mph – on SR-36. When the officer initiated a traffic stop by getting […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Nine pounds of meth found in Cedar City traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) found 9 pounds of meth in the trunk of a man’s car Jan. 13, as well as another 78 grams of marijuana underneath the center console. A UHP officer in Cedar City noticed a car going northbound on I-15 with window tint that appeared darker than […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
