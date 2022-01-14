ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

3rd man arrested in connection to death of Ball man

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R03mK_0dmEXMTx00

Another man has been arrested in the kidnapping and death of a Ball man whose body was found in Alexandria earlier this week.

Tremaine Deshun Veal, 20, is the third person arrested by the Alexandria Police Department in the death of Deven Slade Brooks, 27.

Brooks' body was found Tuesday in a city park on Lower Line Street in Alexandria, near the Red River. He had been reported as possibly being kidnapped on the night of Jan. 9.

He had been shot in his head.

About 12 hours after his body was found, police arrested Terrence K. Lavalais and Jamaria Randle Lavalais, both 21 and from Alexandria. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated kidnapping and second-degree murder.

Veal also was arrested on those charges, according to a release.

Terrence Lavalais, also known as Terrance Lavalais, and Jamaria Lavalais, also known as Jamaria Xavier Randle, remain in jail.

The investigation is continuing.

Those who knew Brooks aim to start a nonprofit organization in his memory. A GoFundMe account has been started to accomplish that Brooks was described as "the most loving, kind hearted and sweetest kid."

It stated he was "undeserving of such a tragic and senseless death."

Visit it at https://tinyurl.com/2nz7us8a.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC News

Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden predicted Wednesday that Russia will invade Ukraine, just as the United States launched a fresh effort to resolve the standoff and Moscow continued to mass troops on its neighbor's doorstep. “My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” said Biden during a news...
POTUS
NBC News

How to order free at-home Covid tests: White House website goes live

WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
Ball, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Ball, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
The Associated Press

What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Gofundme
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

654
Followers
137
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy