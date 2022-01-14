ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster calls 911 about alleged assault

By Alyssa Bitsie, Kim Vallez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldBIq_0dmEWujQ00

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs teen accused of throwing her newborn in the dumpster called 911 months earlier, claiming her boyfriend at the time had assaulted her. That boyfriend is the same teen who she identifies as the baby’s father. Alexis Avila made a 911 call on June 12, 2021, for assault.

Avila: “Get the f*** away from me.”
Dispatcher: “Communication authority this is Paul speaking.”
Avila: “Hi, this is Alexis Avila and I’m calling for assault.

Related coverage

Avila is accused of throwing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster behind a mall last Friday. She claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before the birth. Seven months earlier, Avila was at Club La Sierra where she claims her then 16-year-old boyfriend hit her. The couple returned to Avila’s home where her mom also called 911.

Dispatch: “Communication authority, this is Erika.”
Martha: “Hi Erika, this is Martha. I need a police officer…”

The call then takes a quick turn. According to her mother, Alexis loses control.

Martha: “Well, my daughter was at a Quince and apparently her boyfriend hit her, punched her in the face, and her cousin and the boyfriend or friend or whatever got into a fight. And if he did punch her, then I want to press charges.”

Soon you hear the boyfriend in the background being questioned about what happened at the club with Avila’s friend. Police noted on their report that the friend whose finger was allegedly broken was at the hospital. Hobbs Police say once the officer arrived and obtained statements, no criminal charges were filed. Avila told police, after her arrest for dumping her baby, that she and her boyfriend broke up around August. That would have been two months after the 911 call.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 17

Modest Goddess
4d ago

What does this have to do with her throwing her baby away like common garbage? "My boyfriend assaulted me months ago so I threw my baby away" is not a defense.

Reply(3)
26
Mary76
4d ago

It's a situation she got herself in! The baby didn't ask to be born or thrown in a dumpster! Poor baby is innocent! Stop calling her a mother! When she had the baby and decided to toss it in the dumpster she lost all rights to being called a mother!

Reply(2)
23
Vicente Maestas
4d ago

she still needs to pay for what she did or make her tie her tubes do something its not ok if I call 911 and then go shoot or stab somebody why should it be any different

Reply
14
Related
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo man accused of beating his mother to death

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is accused of beating his own mother to death. Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Hubbard on Tuesday after they say he hit Esther Hubbard several times in the face at a home on Juniper Dr. Offices say they found Hubbard taking a shower and was still covered in blood., […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Mark Gooch receives life sentence for murder of Mennonite woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The airman convicted of killing a Mennonite woman was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison after emotional statements from his family and the victim’s, both members of the Mennonite community. “Why was she kidnapped and murdered? I will never understand that in this life. But God in his ultimate wisdom and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Video shows aftermath of ATV crash that led to officer’s firing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly eight months after it happened, KRQE News 13 is getting a glimpse at the aftermath of a serious ATV crash that ended with an Albuquerque Police officer charged with DWI and ultimately fired from the department. That crash nearly killed the former officer’s wife. Court records show just last week, he took […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Hobbs, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman takes plea deal in fatal 2016 crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The woman who crashed into a group of bikers causing many of them to lose limbs and killed her own daughter is looking at four years in prison instead of 63 after taking a plea deal. It happened near Cochiti Lake back in 2016 when Maryann O’Quinn crashed into the group after […]
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

Suspect in November 2021 homicide arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque homicide detectives arrested a suspect on Tuesday in connection to a murder last year. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that 38-year-old Juan Pacheco III was arrested and charged with the November 13 murder of 19-year-old Joseph Morales. Pacheco is accused of fatally shooting Morales in the area of Dallas St. and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Dumpster#Club La Sierra
KRQE News 13

Clovis Police search for information in drive-by shooting of teen

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police are gathering information related to possible suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. The Clovis Police Department reports that on Sunday, Jan. 16 around 6:35 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a shooting victim at a residence on Mora Street. Officers at the scene located a 17-year-old female lying on a couch […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

NM school employee sentenced for stealing 3,000 iPods

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Four Corners woman admitted to stealing electronics meant for children living in New Mexico tribal communities. The charges stem from 2013 to 2018 when Kristy Stock worked for the Central Consolidated School District in San Juan County. A news release from the District of Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office states that 46-year-old […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

2 dead after rollover crash near Hobbs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two people are dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Hobbs. New Mexico State Police say on January 15, 2022, at around 7:44 a.m., they responded near the intersection of East Rose Rd. and North Johnson Rd. in Lea County. NMSP says a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Brooke L. Chandler, […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man found shot after allegedly stealing tools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person was found shot in the middle of Montgomery Blvd. Sunday morning after reportedly attempting to steal tools. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 near Montgomery Blvd. and Morningside Dr. Officers at the scene discovered one individual […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man attempts to rob Rio Rancho credit union

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police and the FBI are asking the public’s help in locating a person responsible for the attempted robbery of a credit union Saturday. Officials say a man walked into the First Financial Credit Union at 2201 Rio Rancho Drive SE around 2:10 p.m. According to the FBI, the man […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen heartbroken after thieves take sentimental softball gear

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen mourning the loss of her father is left heartbroken again after thieves took off with some of the only memories she had left of her dad. Fourteen-year-old Aaliyah Vigil’s father, Carlos, died late last month from a heart attack. On the day of her father’s viewing, […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Reintroduced bill would make shooting threats a felony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There have been at least four shooting threats made against Albuquerque schools since class started back up in August. A New Mexico lawmaker says a bill he’s reintroducing at the upcoming session would deter people from making these threats. “It’s not illegal currently to call in a shooting threat to any building,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Victim at commercial building fire identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A victim located by crews following a fire at a commercial building in southwest Albuquerque has been identified. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, crews were dispatched to a commercial building on Central Ave. near Tingley Dr. The department states that crews at the scene encountered […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Self-defense class held for walkers and runners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of women received self-defense training Saturday. Fight Back 4 U had a class for walker and runner self-defense at Heart and Sole Sports on San Mateo Saturday morning. The women were able to learn about weak points in bodies, and how to target them if they were attacked. “I think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy