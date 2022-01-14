ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

By The Associated Press, AAMER MADHANI, NOMAAN MERCHANT and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, according to the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the intelligence findings […]

