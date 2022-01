The Brooklyn Nets, playing their first game without Kevin Durant who is out due to an elbow injury, were led on the offensive board by Kyrie Irving in a 114-107 loss on Monday at the hands of an emerging Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving played like his All-Star self of old, especially with his spill entrances and delays that froze defenders a few times. As great as the fluctuating point guard plays, it was clear that the Nets required Kevin Durant’s monumental influence to rescue them.

