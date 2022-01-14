ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Monk-Waites and Burnett-O'Shea among Last 16 ties on Day Three at PDC UK Q-School

dartsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe line-up for the business end is confirmed at PDC UK Q-School Day Three with two ties in particular standing out in Milton Keynes. John O'Shea, the former World Master is set to face off against former World Champion, Richie Burnett - who is very likely now to return to the...

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jofra Archer back with England squad for first time in 10 months

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies.Archer is still some way off a return after heading to his native Barbados following a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.But the fast bowler, whose most recent international appearance came in March last year, was in an England training top on Tuesday and was seen doing some sprinting drills and catching up with team-mates.It is understood he will not be bowling in the nets or taking part in fielding drills with England, who are without several regulars in the Caribbean for the white-ball series against the Windies which starts on Saturday.But this represents a step in the right direction in Archer’s rehabilitation, with the quick entering England’s bubble on Monday.
WORLD
The Independent

Catriona Matthew among host of high achievers to be recognised with honours

Internationally-acclaimed golfer Catriona Matthew and former Scotland footballer Rose Reilly are among more than 100 people to be honoured at the Palace of Holyrood on Wednesday.The sports stars are among a host of high achievers to have been recognised for their efforts in the last two years but only now being able to receive their awards in person because of the pandemic.Mrs Matthew, who grew up in North Berwick and who plays mainly on the US-based Ladies Pro Golf Association circuit, has been made an OBE for her services to golf.The sportswoman, whose husband Graeme is her caddy, turned pro...
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Draw for World Seniors Darts Championship confirmed: Taylor to face Manley or Hedman

The draw has been released ahead of the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship which is due to take place between 3-5 February 2022 at the illustrious Circus Tavern. Many of the former World Champions receive byes through the opening round including Phil Taylor who could renew his rivalry with Peter 'One Dart' Manley if he can get past Deta Hedman.
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Rileys Amateur Qualifiers to return for 2022 UK Open

The 2022 UK Open will see the return of the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers with 16 on offer to secure a spot in the field at Butlin's Minehead in March. Taking place in January and February, it gives player not on the PDC Tour to claim a spot in the field with entry available to anyone 16 and over with this only costing £10.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Mcdonald
Person
Scott Waites
Person
Robert Owen
Person
Ross Montgomery
Person
John O'shea
dartsnews.com

Prize money breakdown 2022 PDC Challenge Tour with £240,000 on offer

The PDC Challenge Tour in 2022 consists of 24 tournaments. Per tournament £10,000 in prize money will be distributed, so the prize pool for the entire circuit consists of £240,000. Due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PDC decided last season to do a separate...
GOLF
The Independent

Greg Rutherford fails to make cut for Great Britain’s bobsleigh team in Beijing

Greg Rutherford’s dream of becoming a Winter Olympian has been left on ice after he failed to make the cut for the Great Britain bobsleigh team for Beijing The former Olympic long-jump champion made his international debut as part of Lamin Deen’s four-man crew at a World Cup race in Germany in January.However, a poor campaign saw Deen’s team fail to make either the official qualification places nor one of the potential reallocation slots for the Games.Brad Hall will pilot Britain’s only four-man sled in China accompanied by his regular crew of Greg Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence,...
WORLD
dartsnews.com

Target Darts seal international signings in Momo Zhou and Joey Lynaugh

Target Darts have added two more players to their ranks in recent weeks with Momo Zhou and Joey Lynaugh joining the manufacturer. Zhou became the first woman to represent China on a World Cup of Darts stage and the second in history back in 2018 and will aim to blaze a trail for the growing market in Asia.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Burnett O Shea#Pdc Uk Q School Day Three#World Master#World Champion
dartsnews.com

Darting veteran Tabern could achieve Challenge Tour milestone in 2022

For the first time since 2017, Alan Tabern will not have a PDC Tour Card and that will mean The Saint will have to ply his trade on the Challenge Tour this netxt year. The former quarter-finalist at the 2007 World Darts Championship has already been successful on the Challenge Tour in the past. Tabern is one of five players to have won four titles on the PDC Challenge Tour.
GOLF
dartsnews.com

PDC President Barry Hearn reveals further details on Premier League Darts line-up announcement

Recently the PDC announced the brand new format for the Premier League Darts with a tournament every week for the eight players involved but no names were announced. From the initial poster, it could be inferred that Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton would be involved but after the PDC broke tradition in terms of announcing the line-up after the World Darts Championship final, the pondering continues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dartsnews.com

CALENDAR: Read more about 2022 PDC Challenge Tour season here

The 2022 PDC Challenge Tour circuit will begin this weekend with 24 tournaments in all during this year. Last year was a separate tour for British and European players due to the COVID-19 pandemic but this year, both have been merged again. The 24 tournaments will be played over five...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
dartsnews.com

Mol on achieving darting dream at Q-School: “I did shed a tear”

This year there are eighteen Dutch players active on the PDC Pro Tour. One of those new Tour Card holders is 23-year-old Damian Mol. Mol had enough on the final day to secure a place in the last sixteen to win a Tour Card via the European Q-School ranking. For a place in the last sixteen he took on the Belgian Ronny Huybrechts.
GOLF
dartsnews.com

Eligible Tour Card Holders for 2022 PDC Development Tour

Of all the 128 PDC Tour Card holders, there are 13 players who are still young enough to play on the PDC Development Tour and will have the option to do so next year. It is open to those aged 16-24 as a secondary tour to the PDC. Those being led by Development Tour champion, Bradley Brooks, as well as World Youth and Development Tour runner-up, Nathan Rafferty.
GOLF
The Independent

England Six Nations squad LIVE: Eddie Jones names team for 2022 tournament

Owen Farrell has been retained as England captain for the Six Nations but there are several big-name casualties in the training squad named for the opener against Scotland on 5 February.George Ford continues to miss out despite his outstanding form at the heart of Leicester’s revival with Farrell, Marcus Smith and uncapped Bath prospect Orlando Bailey included as fly-halves.There is no place for versatile back Elliot Daly despite his recovery from the stress fracture that forced him to sit out a successful autumn, and his Saracens colleagues Mako and Billy Vunipola also remain in international exile.A fifth ever-present from the 2019 World Cup squad, and up until now a key member of Eddie Jones’ back row, has been frozen out in flanker Sam Underhill.The uncapped Bailey, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore continue Jones’ overhaul of his England squad as he builds for France 2023.Follow live updates, reaction and analysis below as Jones reveals his 36-man squad:
WORLD
dartsnews.com

19-year-old Jansen looks ahead to ProTour debut: "A completely different world is opening up for me"

Danny Jansen will compete on the PDC ProTour for the next two years after winning his Tour Card at PDC European Q-School in Niedernhausen. Jansen eventually finished fifth in the European Q-School ranking and thus captured his Tour Card. “I played well. When I qualified for the final on one of the four days, I knew that a Tour Card was very close. Yet it can also just fall in the other direction, because you can be throwing all day. After a whole week I was really exhausted," Jansen told Tubantia.
GOLF
The Independent

Jofra Archer’s presence welcomed as he links up with England Twenty20 squad

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies.The World Cup-winning fast bowler is still some way off an international return and England are refusing to put a timescale on any playing comeback after a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.After going under the knife again in a bid to finally resolve an issue that has precluded his involvement from England duty since March last year, Archer returned to his family home to convalesce in his...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy