Evansville Regional Airport installing new security systems next week; delays expected

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – New security systems are going to be installed at Evansville Regional Airport and officials say this may cause added delays for passengers during the construction process.

The TSA will install computer tomography checkpoint scanners which will provide 3D images of luggage and other items to help detect explosives. Crews are scheduled to begin installing the machines next week. During that time, only one passenger screening lane will be open at a time.

