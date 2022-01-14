ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Y: The Last Man' Season 2 Is Not Happening

By Britta DeVore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY: The Last Man is officially not returning for a second season. After being taken off FX on Hulu’s slate of content, the series was looking around for a new home network. Unfortunately, it was not picked up and will not be returning to tell more of its story. Series creator...

Collider

