Russian River + Firestone Walker STiVO Pilsner released in cans for the first time

By Ezra Johnson-Greenough
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously released only on draft, STiVO Pilsner won a gold medal at the 2018 World Beer Cup. The beer is a mashup of Firestone Walker’s Pivo Pils and Russian River’s STS Pils which are harmoniously combined into a cult favorite beer. Firestone Walker will be tapping Russian...

