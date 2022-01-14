ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube

DIY Project: Building a Simple Hydrogen Generator at Home [Video]

By Christopher Isak
techacute.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am not sure if this video should be in the “don’t try this at home” or in the “DIY” section of YouTube. Still, regardless of what you might think, one thing is sure for me – this clip about making a...

techacute.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Enable Auto-Generated Captions for Videos in Instagram [How to]

Instagram for iPhone and Android can generate captions for videos that you are watching. Here's how to enable the feature. Enable Captions for Videos in Instagram for iPhone and Android in a Few Easy Steps. First and foremost, it's better to get this out of the way immediately - this...
CELL PHONES
architectureartdesigns.com

16 Clever DIY Rustic Storage & Organization Projects For Your Home

The rustic aesthetic is definitely not for everyone but if it is the right choice for you, then you must appreciate its warm and natural take on things. With that being said, the rustic home style is often thought of as handmade style and if we go back to the origins of what we now call rustic style, that would be correct. Well, if you want some of that in your home and you feel like you need some more storage and organization potential, you should do one of these DIY rustic storage & organization projects.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen#Diy#Generator#Washers Photo
kidsinthehouse.com

8 DIY Home Projects to Try This Year

Some weekends, you just want to stay at home. If you want to stay productive while being at home, consider changing the appearance of your house or creating something new you can show off to your guests. Try one of these projects with your whole family on a weekend with no other plans!
INTERIOR DESIGN
inthrill.com

The Weeknd – Sacrifice [Video]

Looks like The Weeknd got his swagga back. He’s breaking streaming records with the release of his latest album Dawn FM. He continues to keep the momentum going with a new video for the standout track “Sacrifice” directed by Cliqua. Check out the video above. Stream Dawn...
MUSIC
iclarified.com

How to Print Screen on a Mac [Video]

These are the instructions on how to print screen on a Mac. Unlike most Windows PCs, Macs don't have a dedicated print screen button but taking a screenshot is easy. To take a screenshot of your entire display press Command, Shift, and 3 at the same time. You'll notice a...
SOFTWARE
SPY

Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

Table of Contents Specifications Setup & Installation Design Display Software Camera Quality Sound Quality The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System What Are Some of the Alternatives? Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
thejerseytomatopress.com

Make 2022 The Year of “YOU” [Video]

(BPT) - This New Year, it is time to take back our health and put better eating habits front and center. Jamie Hess is here to share all the need-to-know tips and recipes to make meal prep a breeze. To learn more, visit ReadySetEat.com.
RECIPES
techacute.com

Rocket 1 Is a Top-Down 3D Printer with Multi-Color Support

HITRY delivers a new kind of 3D printer and they claim that the Rocket 1 is the world’s fastest of its kind. Printing has seen its share of technological advancements with the rise of 3D printing. Since its introduction, we’ve seen all kinds of innovations done with the technology, from 3D printing corneas for transplant to making your own chocolate design.
ELECTRONICS
techacute.com

‘Sea of Thieves’ Beginners Guide: 7 Tips for Beginner Pirates

If you are a lover of the ocean and its related accompaniments, such as sailors and pirates, then Sea of Thieves is the game for you. The game involves combating enormous monsters, clanging swords with skeletons, and gathering that precious loot. However, it will be as good as trying to...
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
SPY

The Best Smart Speakers for Every Corner of Your Home

Table of Contents Sonos One Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) Google Nest Audio Apple HomePod mini Amazon Echo Studio Bose Portable Home Speaker Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Sonos Arc Soundbar Google Nest Mini Sonos Roam Smart speakers continue to infiltrate every part of the home, which should come as no surprise why they continue to be refreshed almost yearly. In addition to a wave of new product offerings from the likes of Amazon, Google, Sonos and Apple, the software powering all of these devices also continue to receive improvements and refinements to make the experience of using the best smart speakers feel less like a novelty and more like something actually...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The yeedi vac robot vacuum delivers the power you want

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: KN95 masks, $15 Sonicare toothbrush, major Anker sale, more This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. There is no denying that robot vacuums have changed the way people think about cleaning their floors. It used to be unthinkable to leave crumbs or dirt on the floor. Now, you can do so because you’ve scheduled your robot vacuum to run soon and it’ll pick it up for you. Robot vacuums have become integral parts of many homes and can minimize stress while keeping dirt and dust off your floors. The...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Thunderbolt 4 docks in 2022: Expand your laptop

Mobile devices and laptops are converging. Smartphones and tablets are getting increasingly functional, while laptops get slimmer and more portable. The result? While you once may have had all kinds of ports along the sides of your laptop, these days you may find that you only have a few — and they’re likely all the same. That’s where finding the best Thunderbolt 4 dock can really help. Of course, it’s not all bad. Thunderbolt 4 ports are probably the more functional ports you can get right now. They can connect to displays, external storage, accessories, and more. For many of those...
CELL PHONES
SPY

How to Clean Your Bike, According to an Experienced Cyclist

Table of Contents Why Clean Your Bike? Top Tips for Bike Cleaning Step 1: Clean the Drivetrain  Step 2: Wash Your Frame Step 3: Dry and Lube Your Chain More Products to Clean and Protect Your Bike Do you need advice on how to clean your bike correctly, be it a mountain bike, road bike, gravel bike, or commuter? While not all bikes are the same, most of their components are, and cleaning the drivetrain is the critical component that makes your bicycle run smoothly. In this guide, we’ll discuss the importance of cleaning your drivetrain and all the tiny bits and pieces that make up the...
BICYCLES
SPY

Hack Your Battle Station With the Best PC Gaming Accessories

When it comes to gaming PCs, you’ve got an entire suite of products at your disposal to ensure you have the best experience possible. Unlike with console gaming, you’re afforded the option to outfit your gaming PC with only the finest hardware and accessories to enhance every single second spent exploring the world of Azeroth in World of Warcraft or securing Victory Royales in Fortnite. That means you need to keep an eye out for the best possible gaming mouse, gaming keyboard, gaming headset, and more when putting together your repertoire of gaming goodness. You’ve got to make sure you’ve got...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

A Car Battery Charger Is the Solution You Want To Have Before You Need it

When it comes to car accessories, two of the most important items to have on hand are a spare tire and a set of jumper cables. That said, what happens when you’re taking a trip on the open road and there’s not a car or care in sight? Or, if you’re storing a boat or car for a couple of months in cold weather, how can you ensure the battery won’t die? Jumper cables require another vehicle to start your engine, which means if you’re stranded with a dead battery, you’ve hit a dead end. Fortunately, car battery chargers can quickly...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

For Just $45 You Can Buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for Everyone in Your Family

The new year is offically here and there are so many amazing 2022 deals, it’s hard to keep up. There are huge savings on iPads, 4K Smart TVs, homewares, tax software, clothing, and more. In addition to these jaw-dropping deals, you can also get Fire HD 8 tablets for 50% off, reducing the price from $89.99 to $44.99. This is an insane deal given this tablet’s high-quality performance and list of capabilities. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is certainly one of the best deals of the day, but you’ll have to act quickly because it’s unclear how long it...
ELECTRONICS
ftluptonpress.com

Make 2022 The Year of “YOU” [Video]

(BPT) - This New Year, it is time to take back our health and put better eating habits front and center. Jamie Hess is here to share all the need-to-know tips and recipes to make meal prep a breeze. To learn more, visit ReadySetEat.com.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy