“Chilling, disturbing, and frankly heartbreaking,” Oklahoma man arrested after 6-year-old girl reports sexual assault

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a local man is behind bars on multiple sex crime charges after a 6-year-old girl reported her sexual assault to Stroud police.

On Friday, Jeremy Grant Keeling was booked into the Pawnee County Jail after he was arrested in Tulsa by the United States Marshal Service on several sex crime charges, including of first degree rape on a child under 14.

Pawnee County Sheriff Investigator, Raymond Leach says he was contacted by the Stroud Police Department after a 6-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted by Keeling.

The affidavit states during a forensic interview with the victim, she told investigators Keeling would buy her toys to “take care of him” and told her not to tell anyone because he would go to jail.

The 6-year-old victim told authorities, “[Keeling] is a bad man,” and explained how she was forced to perform sexual acts for him.

“The detail in which this child spoke about her assault was chilling, disturbing, and frankly heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what this child went through and then to have the courage to get help, she is a real hero,” said Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell.

After investigating and viewing the forensic interview, Leach worked closely with District Attorney Mike Fisher’s Office to obtain a warrant for Keeling’s arrest.

“He didn’t wait, he didn’t rest, he just went right to work and so did the D.A.’s office. They all came together with the goal of seeking justice and ensuring this little girl was safe and would never be hurt again. It makes me proud of my deputies, even more proud to have a D.A.’s office that fights to protect victims, and county commissioners who help us get there,” Varnell stated.

Varnell said Keeling was arrested Thursday via traffic stop in a company truck.

“Our partners at the U.S. Marshal’s Service were able to get him stopped in the 31st and Sheridan area. It was a felony-style traffic stop given the nature of the warrant,” said Varnell. “He was successfully taken into custody without incident and no one was hurt. That’s a good day.”

Upon his arrest, Keeling was taken to the Tulsa County Jail before being transferred to Pawnee County.

Keeling is a registered sex offender and was previously convicted and sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

His bond is set at $500,000 and will appear in court next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.