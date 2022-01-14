ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary WWE Star Tammy Sytch Charged With Threatening Partner With Scissors At Jersey Shore

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
Tamara Lynn Sytch (aka Tammy "Sunny" Sytch) Photo Credit: AT RIGHT: © Luigi Novi / Wikimedia Commons (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) / LEFT: Carbon County (PA) Correctional Facility (2018)

Pro wrestling Hall of Famer turned adult entertainment star Tammy “Sunny” Sytch spent a night in jail after threatening to kill an "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors at the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Tamara Lynn Sytch, 49, "appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol" when she raised the scissors in the air and threatened to kill the unidentified man early Thursday in Keansburg, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Freehold alleges.

He wasn’t injured, it says.

The Matawan native was booked into the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, also in Freehold, on charges of making terroristic threats and weapons possession, records show.

A judge released her early Friday evening with conditions that include weekly check-ins with the court and a prohibition on having any weapons.

The first woman to ever become a pro wrestling celebrity, Sytch competed in the then-World Wrestling Federation from 1995 to 1998 -- and reportedly was the Internet's most downloaded figure in pop culture in 1996.

She later became a manager and ring announcer, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (2011) and found work on an adult entertainment site.

Sytch has had several run-ins with the law in recent years, including no fewer than six DUI arrests in four years, some in Pennsylvania and one out of Seaside Heights, records show.

She followed that with back-to-back July 2020 arrests by Middletown police for assault, violating a domestic violence restraining order, eluding officers in a chase that ended in a crash and driving with a suspended license for the second time.

