Indianapolis City-County Council hosting public forums ahead of redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is getting ready for the 2022 redistricting process. As part of the process, they are hosting public forums to get people’s input.

The forums are taking place in each of Indianapolis’ nine townships starting January 22 and going through February 8. During the events, residents can learn about the redistricting process and have their voice heard.

The first event is taking place at Perry Meridian High School in the media center on January 22 from 11 am until 1 pm. There will be Punjabi and Chin interpreters present for translating the forum. People attending are required to be masked.

You can find the full schedule for the redistricting forums below:

Perry Township Redistricting Community Forum

Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00AM-1:00PM

Perry Meridian High School

401 W. Meridian School Road Indianapolis, IN 46217

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Lawrence Township Redistricting Community Forum

Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM

CAFÉ

8902 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Franklin Township Redistricting Community Forum

Friday, January 28, 2022, 5:30PM- 7:30PM

Franklin Township Civic League, 8822 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46239

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Washington Township Redistricting Community Forum

Monday, January 31, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM

Washington Township Community & Education Center

8550 Woodfield Crossing Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46240

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Decatur Township Redistricting Community Forum

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM

Decatur Township School for Excellence Community Room

5106 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Wayne Township Redistricting Community Forum

Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 5:30-7:30 PM

Northwest Middle School

5525 W. 34th St. Indianapolis, IN 46224

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Pike Township Redistricting Community Forum

Thursday, February 3, 2022, 5:30PM-7:30PM

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center Gymnasium

2990 W 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Warren Township Redistricting Community Forum

Monday, February 7, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM

Moorhead Community Resource Center

8400 E 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

Center Township Redistricting Community Forum

Tuesday, February 8, 5:30-7:30 PM

Crispus Attucks High School

1140 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times

