Wayne County, IN

Wayne County candidate filings continue, mostly by incumbent Republicans

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — A slew of incumbents, mostly Republican but one Democrat, filed during the second week that filings were accepted for the May 3 primary election.

The filing period began Jan. 5 and closes Feb. 4. Most local offices file in the Voter Registration Office at the Wayne County Courthouse, although some must file with the state instead.

Among countywide offices, Republican incumbents Ken Paust, commissioners District 1; Tony Gillam, council District 4; and Timothy Smith, assessor, filed their paperwork. Paust's filing creates the only contested primary race so far.

Paust, who was elected to commissioners in 2006 after serving on county council since 1993, has a Republican opponent. Brad Dwenger of Richmond filed the first day to face Paust. Although commissioners represent districts, all county voters cast ballots for each commissioner seat.

Smith was elected by a Republican caucus in January 2021 to be assessor. He replaced the late Betty Smith-Henson.

Gillam was appointed to the District 4 council seat during 2004, then first won reelection in 2006. He is the third Republican incumbent to file to retain a council seat. Robert Chamness in District 1 and Beth Leisure in District 3 filed during the first week, when newcomer Barry Ritter also filed in District 2.

Among Republican candidates filing with the state during the first three days were April Drake for Circuit Court judge, Mike Shipman for prosecutor and Jeff Raatz for District 27 in the Indiana Senate.

Drake was sworn in as Circuit Court judge during June when Judge David Kolger retired. When Kolger became judge in 2005, Shipman replaced him as prosecutor, then he was reelected for the first time in 2006.

Raatz was first elected to Indiana's Senate in 2014 when Allen Paul vacated the seat.

Among township races, Republican Gary D. Callahan has filed for Wayne Township assessor. A Republican caucus appointed him to that position after Smith became county assessor.

Incumbent Republican township trustees to file during the second week include John Roll in Franklin Township, Jeff Himelick in New Garden Township and Susan Isaacs in Wayne Township. Dan Hollenberg filed for Perry Township trustee the first week.

For township boards, Robert Mcguire, an incumbent Democrat, filed for New Garden Township. Incumbent Republicans filing were Todd Lafuse in Boston Township, Jan Riggleman in Clay Township, Donald Berger Jr. in Franklin Township, Daniel Kirtley in Perry Township and Shari Markley in Center Township.

One other Democrat has filed in a race for which Wayne County voters cast ballots. Pierre Quincy Pullins filed for the 6th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other Republicans who filed the first week for county offices are incumbent Kimberly Walton for treasurer, Debbie Tiemann for recorder, and incumbent Randy Retter for sheriff.

