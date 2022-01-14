Three Amerks players enter AHL’s COVID protocol

Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert announced on Friday that defensemen Oskari Laaksonen and Josh Teves, and forward Brendan Warren have entered AHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

There are now four Amerks players in COVID protocol as forward JJ Peterka entered protocol on Monday.

The Amerks host the Belleville Senators on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).