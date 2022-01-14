ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three Amerks players enter AHL’s COVID protocol

 5 days ago
Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert announced on Friday that defensemen Oskari Laaksonen and Josh Teves, and forward Brendan Warren have entered AHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

There are now four Amerks players in COVID protocol as forward JJ Peterka entered protocol on Monday.

The Amerks host the Belleville Senators on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Amerks forward JJ Peterka returns to practice

Rochester Americans forward JJ Peterka returned to practice Tuesday morning at the Blue Cross Arena. However, he was in a red non-contact jersey. Peterka, 20, entered the AHL’s COVID protocol on January 10. Head Coach Seth Appert said after practice that Peterka will be assessed by the Amerks head...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres’ Tage Thompson, Vinnie Hinostroza to miss Tuesday’s game vs. Senators

The Buffalo Sabres will be without two of their key contributors Tuesday night in Ottawa when they take on the Senators. Head coach Don Granato announced that center Tage Thompson will miss the game because he could not travel to Canada since it has not yet been 10 days since his last positive COVID-19 test. Granato also announced that forward Vinnie Hinostroza will be out because he suffered an undisclosed injury in Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center.
NHL
Sabres hang on to beat Senators

Michael Houser was stellar between the pipes and Mark Jankowski scored one of the most surprising goals in recent memory in the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Houser made 43 saves to earn his first win of the season at Canadian Tire Centre. Jankowski’s...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres made a couple roster moves Wednesday on their day off. The team reassigned forward Brett Murray to the taxi squad and reassigned defenseman Casey Fitzgerald from the taxi squad to the Rochester Americans. Both Murray and Fitzgerald played in Tuesday’s win over the Ottawa Senators. The...
NHL
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury Hall of Famer Kent Hughes ’92 introduced as Canadiens GM

The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
NHL
KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
NHL
Community Policy