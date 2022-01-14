ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia

By Benjamin VanHoose
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia early Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed. The 42-year-old comedian was arrested by Peachtree City police officers at about 4 a.m. for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, according to TMZ. Haddish posted a bond and left jail at...

ew.com

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Essence

Tiffany Haddish Was 'Very Disappointed' With Common's Comments About Their Breakup

"I was like, oh, okay. Cause that's not what you told me, but okay." After ex-boyfriend, rapper Common, stated in an interview that he and Tiffany Haddish broke up because they couldn’t give much attention to their relationship as their work schedules became more hectic, she’s sharing her disappointment with the story he’s telling about their split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Carl Craig
thefocus.news

Who are Tiffany Haddish's parents? Eritrea family connection explored

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has kept her fans updated on social media this week as she has documented her travels to the African country of Eritrea. In one post, Haddish references her grandfather’s village, which seems to have sparked interest in the star’s family life among fans. We take a look at who Tiffany Haddish’s parents are and her connection to Eritrea.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Joins VR Fitness App Supernatural as Guest Coach

Are you ready to sweat with Tiffany Haddish? The actress, comedian and virtual reality fitness enthusiast has been tapped as a guest coach for Supernatural, a subscription VR fitness app for the Meta Quest (formerly known as the Oculus Quest). Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Haddish will lead users in four virtual workouts — boxing, cardio, full-body stretching and meditation — with backdrops filmed in Spain, Portugal, the Maldives, China, Bolivia and Mongolia. “I became addicted to Supernatural last year. I’ve never felt so powerful or had so much fun working out. I can travel the world from my living room, move to...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana
extratv

Tiffany Haddish Recalls First Memory of Bob Saget

Tiffany Haddish is just one of the comedians starring in the Apple TV+ show “The Afterparty,” but right now she is remembering the ones she’s lost. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Tiffany, who opened up about how she is feeling. “My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I’m a human, it feels like it’s in shambles, but it’s not. I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tiffany Haddish is 'arrested for a DUI' when officers find her 'asleep at the wheel' of her car at 4 am in Georgia where she is filming the Disney movie Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson

Tiffany Haddish has reportedly been arrested and is facing a DUI charge in Peachtree City, Georgia. The Night School actress, 42, was allegedly found 'dozing in the driver's seat' of her car early on Friday morning, according to a report from TMZ. Soon after her mug shot was released where...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Anchorman Star Arrested Under Suspicion Of DUI, Hit And Run

David Koechner, arguably best known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies, has a history of playing characters who like to party, particularly when alcohol is involved. Well, now the actor finds himself in the public spotlight not for one of his professional endeavors, but for a personal reason one of said characters might find themselves entangled in. The Saturday Night Live alum was recently arrested for a suspected DUI and hit and run.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy