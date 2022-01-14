Levit mixes insight with indulgence in Carnegie Hall recital

Artists appearing with Orchestra of St. Luke’s in winter/spring 2022 (click here for credits and to download high-resolution photos) “One of the most versatile and galvanic ensembles in the U.S.” (WQXR), Orchestra of St. Luke’s (OSL) offers a bountiful musical feast for the winter and spring, featuring both online and live performances, international guest artists, and works by fifteen living composers. Three new livestreamed composer portraits in the acclaimed digital “Sounds & Stories” series feature the music of Valerie Coleman, Joan Tower, Kinan Azmeh and Julius Eastman. Three programs of the orchestra’s Chamber Music Series take place at both Merkin Hall and Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall, with highlights including Florence Price’s Second String Quartet performed by St. Luke’s Chamber Ensemble, the artistic core of OSL, as well as guest appearances by pianist Joyce Yang and soprano Susanna Phillips. OSL Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie leads the orchestra’s sixth rendition of the St. Matthew Passion as part of Carnegie Hall’s “Carnegie Presents” series, along with a concert of Bach and Mendelssohn that showcases Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich and Grammy-nominated countertenor Reginald Mobley in his Carnegie Hall debut. Meanwhile, Labadie’s celebrated Bach interpretations continue with the third edition of the annual OSL Bach Festival in June, featuring cellist Steven Isserlis. The orchestra also reunites with Paul Taylor Dance Company, a longtime artistic partner, and continues its commitment to community access with free live events in its signature Five-Borough Tour and free School Concerts educational initiatives.

