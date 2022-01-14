ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Updates Mask Guidance, Says N95s Offer ‘Highest Protection'

By NBC Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its guidance on masks for the general public, now saying that people "may choose" to wear N95 and KN95 masks because they offer the best...

Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
blackchronicle.com

The CDC officially updated its mask guidance. Here’s what kinds are now recommended

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask information for the American public on Friday, including clarifying that certain types of masks and respirators offer more protection from the coronavirus than others and offering tips on what consumers should look for when shopping for them.”Masking is a critical public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask,” the CDC said in a statement.The updated guidelines recommend that Americans wear the most protective mask or respirator they can find that fits well and that they will wear consistently.”Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others,” the new guidelines say. “It is most important to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.”The information was last updated in October. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency was planning to update the information to reflect the options that are available to people and the levels of protection different masks provide.”Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting (National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety)-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection,” the CDC says.The updated guidelines note that “a highly protective mask or respirator may be most important for certain higher-risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease.” This includes:When you are caring for someone who has COVID-19When you’re on an airplane or public transportation, especially for a long periodWhen you’re working at a job where you come into contact with a lot of people, especially when not everyone else is maskedWhen you’re not up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinesIf you have a risk factor for severe illness like a weakened immune system or a certain medical conditionWhen you’re in a crowded public place, either indoors or outdoorsMasks still aren’t recommended for children under 2, but the CDC “recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status or the area’s transmission rates.”The updated guidelines offer tips for getting a better fit and more protection, such as:Wear two masks (a cloth mask on top of a disposable one).Combine a cloth or disposable mask with a fitter or brace.Knot and tuck ear loops of cloth masks where they meet the edge of the mask.Fold and tuck extra material on disposable masks under the edges.Use masks that attach behind the head and neck with elastic bands or ties (rather than ear loops).The CDC says consumers looking for masks that meet quality standards can look for certain labels like “meets ASTM F3502” or “meets workplace performance,” and they can go to a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health website to get more information on personal protective equipment.The agency also says certain respirators don’t meet international standards and has links to sites for more details.Specially labeled “surgical” N95s “should be reserved for use by healthcare personnel,” the CDC says.”These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years,” the agency said in the statement. “We will continue to share the science of masking as it becomes available.”
Former FDA chief says Omicron may be the end of Covid as infections and deaths continue to rise

Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former chief of the US Food and Drug Administration, said that the onset of the Omicron variant may be a sign that the pandemic is coming to an end. During an appearance on CBNC's Squawk Box, Dr Gottlieb said researchers were cautiously optimistic that Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus. "We've seen this virus continue to drift and undergo gradual evolution...there is a presumption at some point we are going to have a dominant lineage," he said. "The conventional wisdom right now is it's likely to be Omicron."That news may be difficult...
Boston 25 News WFXT

CDC Director Walensky: guidance on face masks will not change

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency’s guidance on face masks would not change. “The CDC continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask and we do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19. And, the recommendation is not going to change. So maybe I’ll just note that we are preparing an update to the information on our mask website to best reflect the options that are available to people, as you note, and the different levels of protection, different masks provide. And we want to provide Americans the best and most updated information to choose what mask is going to be right for them.” Walensky said.
CDC updates consumer mask website to emphasize protection, fit, and comfort

CDC has updated our consumer webpage describing the types of masks and respirators used to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Masking is a critical public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask. To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.
Kaiser Members Given Less Than Recommended Dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine At Walnut Creek Facility

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for another dose if they want one. The shots were given between October 25 and December 10 and Kaiser said the dose was “slightly less than the recommended dose of vaccine,” between 0.01 to 0.04 ml less than the recommended 0.30 ml dose. Kaiser said that after consulting with experts and reviewing guidelines from...
'You should be in an N95 or a KN95' | CDC officially updates mask guidance

NORFOLK, Va. — As Omicron continues to spread through communities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now officially says it’s time to upgrade your mask. "Right now in the state of Virginia, you’re not safe if you’re indoors, in a public place and you’re not wearing a mask," said pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Broderick.
Medical experts offer updated masking guidance amid Omicron surge

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Infectious diseases expert Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan at CHI Health says Omicron is extremely contagious, and that's not all. "The attack rate is much higher." That means more people can get sick faster and more easily. Doctors say if you have ten people in a room and...
