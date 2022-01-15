ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Woman, 91, still missing 2 weeks after massive Colorado fire

By By COLLEEN SLEVIN - Associated Press
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Near the starting point of a Colorado wildfire that destroyed over 1,000 homes and buildings, one man stayed home in an apparent attempt to save a voluminous collection of papers documenting his family's history plus his personal writings and records of his community activism.

Robert Sharpe, 69, was spotted last month trying to fight the fire and waved off at least one warning for him to evacuate his home in a semi-rural area near Boulder, according to his brother Milt Sharpe. His remains were found inside his home a week after the Dec. 30 fire tore through the area.

The search was still on Friday for the only other person still listed as missing in the fire — at a site where a home burned on the outskirts of the town of Superior, downwind from the fire's origin point and across open fields and hiking trails at the edge of suburbia.

“We are still actively working on the searching for and identifying the remains of the second missing person,” Boulder County Sheriff's spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said.

Authorities have not named the woman, but relatives identified her as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull while declining further comment to The Associated Press.

She lived with her adult granddaughter on plot of land that harkened back to the area's rural roots, with two dogs, two goats and two horses, said Amy Smith, a family friend. Smith organized an online fundraiser for Turnbull's granddaughter , Layla Cornell, who escaped the fire and is struggling to start over again.

Neighbor Scotty Roberts told KCNC-TV last week that he barely escaped his family’s home in the fire and went to Turnbull’s house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff’s deputy to come with him.

However, as soon as the front door to the home opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, he said. Cornell escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.

“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.

He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.

Haverfield, the Boulder County Sheriff’s spokesperson, declined to answer questions about whether any first responders went to the home and whether anyone attempted to evacuate Turnbull, citing the ongoing investigation.

Robert Sharpe's home lies about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Turnbull's house, and Milt Sharpe said one official told him that his brother was fighting the fire at his home and was warned to leave. Another official said he told a man to leave who refused and that he believed it was Robert Sharpe, Milt Sharpe said.

Robert Sharpe was not foolhardy and loved his life, so much so that it was hard to keep up with all of his interests and views, from conservation to children's rights to salsa dancing, Milt Sharpe said.

His older brother was someone who would have been willing to suffer some injuries in a fire to save what was important to him, including the documents and papers stored in dozens of file cabinets, Milt Sharpe said.

Milt Sharpe added he believed his brother would have fled if he had realized an “unsurvivable wall of fire” was headed his way.

Robert Sharpe worked in construction for many years and was handy with helping fix things and also offering articulate opinions on just about anything, calling into the community radio station and attending town meetings, his brother said.

Throughout his 30 years at radio station KGNU, former station manager and news director Sam Fuqua told The Denver Post that he recalled Sharpe calling to talk about environmental issues, politics and local development.

“He’s the kind of caller you want to have call in to your shows,” he said. “Someone who’s listening, thoughtful and connecting dots that nobody else in the conversation is connecting.”

Milt Sharpe is also mourning the loss of another brother who died while sequestered in a hospital room with COVID-19 two weeks before the fire. He said he is ashamed that he may have been callous to Robert Sharpe's efforts to help him understand the way he saw the world.

“It was massive, it was just a huge, large life he lived, and he did it with love and compassion," Milt Sharpe said.

Associated Press researchers Jennifer Farrar and Randy Herschaft contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Traffic deaths 'a crisis' in Colorado Springs and around state, officials say

Officials said Tuesday that traffic deaths in Colorado — including Colorado Springs — have become "a crisis" after the state had "an unfortunate milestone" last year with the most road fatalities in nearly two decades. Traffic deaths are 50% higher than they were 10 years ago, officials said during a virtual news conference with Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs police. The surge in road deaths...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Victim in deadly Denver shooting identified; police seek information

The man killed Saturday in a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood has been identified as Tony Bozman, the Denver Police Department announced. The deadly shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 29th Street and Arkins Court, right off of the South Platte River, police said. Bozman was found suffering from serious injuries and taken to a hospital, where he later died.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Vehicle collides into patrol car, fire engine in Arvada

A vehicle crashed into a fire engine and patrol car in Arvada on Wednesday morning, sending a police officer to the hospital, according to the Arvada Police Department. Icy roads caused the vehicle to lose control just after 11 a.m. on the Interstate 70 flyover near Wadsworth Boulevard. The patrol car and fire engine were blocking part of the road while responding to another crash, said Dave Snelling, a spokesman for the police department.
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Superior, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado needs nuclear power, too

How about an energy source that can generate almost limitless amounts of power while leaving no carbon footprint whatsoever — come rain or shine, day or night, wind or calm? Now that’s what you could call renewable energy. Or, you could just call it nuclear power. While nuclear plants supply fully 20% of the entire nation’s electrical needs, the last such plant in Colorado — Xcel Energy’s Fort Saint Vrain Generating Station on the northeastern plains — ceased operating as a nuclear facility in 1989....
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

63-year-old man killed in shooting in northwest Aurora

A 63-year-old man was fatally shot in northwest Aurora late Tuesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department. Officers found the man lying in the road at around 11 p.m. near East 16th Avenue and North Lansing Street, police said. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after. This is the city’s first homicide of 2022.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman arrested in fatal double shooting in Greeley

Nearly three weeks after two men were shot in Greeley, investigators have arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with the shooting, the Greeley Police Department announced. The suspect is Jessica Reeves-Burrola, according to jail records. She is being held in Weld County Jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder,...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Politics#Horse#Ap#The Associated Press#Kcnc Tv#Cornell
The Denver Gazette

Democratic women's caucus to focus on abortion, health care, updating state's harassment laws

The General Assembly's Democratic women's caucus on Wednesday rolled out its 2022 agenda, which features four bills the caucus says will benefit all Colorado women. State Rep. Lisa Cutter, a Littleton Democrat who co-chairs the caucus, said they will use their "collective power" to advance policies for women, regardless of socioeconomic background, race, disability, sexual identity, immigration status or zip code.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The rabbi of a Texas synagogue where a gunman took hostages during livestreamed services said Monday that he threw a chair at his captor before escaping with two others after an hourslong standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregants out safely. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman inside the suburban Fort Worth synagogue Saturday because he appeared to need shelter. He said the man was not threatening or suspicious at first. But...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Aurora

A man died Monday evening after rear-ending another vehicle that was stopped at a red light in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. at North Potomac Street and East Second Avenue, near the Aurora City Place shopping center. The man was driving a Nissan sedan at a high rate of speed on North Potomac Street when he rear-ended a stopped...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

37-year-old pedestrian run over, killed by on-duty Aurora officer

A 37-year-old man was killed Monday night after being run over by an on-duty Aurora police officer driving a patrol vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The crash happened at around 11:25 p.m. on East Quincy Avenue between South Buckley Road and South Memphis Street. The officer, also a 37-year-old man, was driving east on East Quincy Avenue in a marked 2018 Ford Police SUV when he hit the pedestrian.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

4 hospitalized after armed disturbance in Adams County

Four people were hospitalized after a “disturbance” broke out in Adams County early Monday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at 7052 Pecos St., the address of the El Canton Cantina Bar & Grill, deputies said. Four people were found suffering from injuries and taken to hospitals for treatment.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Hundreds march through Denver for MLK Day

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Denver on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day during the city’s 37th annual “marade” in honor of the civil rights leader. Denver’s marade — a combination of march and parade — is one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the country. The event began in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue in City Park and ended in Civic Center Park outside of the Capitol.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy