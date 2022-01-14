ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Golden State Warriors are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors got crushed 118-99 by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in Wisconsin, and they will have a quick turnaround when they play the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Friday night.

For the game, they will be without six players, and their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Warriors are 30-11 on the season in 41 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the elite teams in the NBA.

Klay Thompson made his season debut on Sunday, and it was the first time he had played in a game in over two seasons.

However, he has been ruled out on Friday night since they are on the second night of a back-to-back.

MICHAEL JORDAN
