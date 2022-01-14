ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man convicted of illegal firearm possession after police chase

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yF3FP_0dmENywR00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man was convicted by a federal jury of illegally possessing the stolen firearm that he threw out of his car during a police chase.

Cecil Jason Robinson, 42, was found guilty on Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement attempted to stop Robinson, who was driving a truck with a defective brake light on I-70 west between the St. Charles Road exit and the Highway 63 connector on Jan. 26, 2021. When the officers activated their emergency lights, Robinson’s vehicle exited I-70 onto the Highway 63 connector, where it immediately conducted an illegal U-turn, forcing oncoming traffic to stop. The vehicle entered the I-70 west entrance ramp, accelerating its speed, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Officers saw Robinson open the driver’s side door slightly and throw out a handgun into the rocky area between the entrance ramp and I-70. Officers recovered the firearm, which had been reported stolen out of Kansas.

Under federal statutes, Robinson is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole.

The sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

The post Columbia man convicted of illegal firearm possession after police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia homicide suspect claims he didn’t know gun was loaded; pleads not guilty

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in northeast Columbia on Monday night says he didn't know the gun was loaded. Shawn Long admitted to police in an interview on Tuesday that he picked up the gun and pointed it at Roberto Lauer, 18, in a "playful manner" before it The post Columbia homicide suspect claims he didn’t know gun was loaded; pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Saturday

The Moberly Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian killed in a crash over the weekend. Police say Frank J. Applegate, 68, of Moberly died Saturday at a hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck. According to the police department, the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in a private parking lot at 1800 East Outer Road.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man treated for serious injuries after crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Montgomery City man was hurt on Monday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The crash happened around 2 p.m. east of Kingdom City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary L. Keeton II, 32, was driving eastbound on I-70 when he drove off of the The post Man treated for serious injuries after crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sentencing#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Juvenile male shot in central Columbia

*Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the shooting happened in central Columbia. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have confirmed that a juvenile male has been shot in central Columbia Saturday evening. Columbia Police was dispatched to the area of the 900 block of 8th Street in reference to a report of a The post Juvenile male shot in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage County man sentenced to 15 Years for meth trafficking, illegal firearm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A federal judge has sentenced a Loose Creek, Mo., man for illegally possessing meth and a firearm. Leif Christopher Haslag, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. On July 1, 2021, Haslag pleaded guilty to one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and one The post Osage County man sentenced to 15 Years for meth trafficking, illegal firearm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver arrested after chase through three counties ending in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Wednesday before 3 a.m. the Moniteau County Emergency Dispatch was contacted by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle chase on Highway 50 heading toward Tipton. Officials report Tipton police and Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit as the pursued vehicle entered Tipton and then the vehicle then The post Driver arrested after chase through three counties ending in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy