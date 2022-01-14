ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2021 was 6th hottest year ever recorded, NASA report says

By Alexandra Limon
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOQkH_0dmENhBK00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A new report from NASA and NOAA found that 2021 was the sixth hottest year on record, and the past 10 years were the hottest ever recorded.

The agencies say the country is dealing with the fallout of that, which includes extreme heatwaves, larger wildfires and more severe storms.

“That’s caused by increases in greenhouse gasses carbon dioxide,” said Dr. Steven Pawson, an Earth systems scientist with NASA.

Those greenhouse gasses come from the use of things like coal, gasoline and diesel. Pawson said hotter global temperatures have real and devastating impacts on people’s lives.

“If we look at the Pacific Northwest, for example, we saw extremely hot temperatures — temperatures that have never been recorded before,” he said.

Pawson said the heat also fueled devastating wildfires and droughts in the West and led to more severe storms, increasing coastal flooding.

“If not every day, then when there’s a high tide,” Pawson said. “Especially in those regions when there’s a major hurricane.”

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan would invest more than $550 billion in transitioning the country to greener, cleaner energy — however, the plan is unlikely to pass.

Republicans, like Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, say the price tag of Build Back Better would have negative impacts.

“Higher taxes, additional spending — things that by many accounts would increase inflation,” Scalise said.

Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md) said preventing global temperatures from rising even further is worth the investment so our children and grandchildren don’t have to deal with even worse natural disasters.

“You look at it as spending, we look at it as investment,” Hoyer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Walmart to offer cryptocurrency, NFTs, filings show

Walmart is heading into the metaverse. The retail giant filed several trademarks in recent weeks that suggest it will soon begin selling virtual goods from toys to electronics as well as introducing a cryptocurrency and the opportunity to buy and sell nonfungible tokens.
RETAIL
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor Co. Commissioners renew ’86 hour waiver’ concerning overtime pay for short-staffed sheriff’s office

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Like many others in the United States, Taylor County is experiencing a shortage of law enforcement officers. The Taylor County Commissioners Court is attempting to make operations smoother by renewing a waiver of the Sheriff’s 86 Hour Rule, which allows applicable employees to receive overtime starting at 80 hours during a two-week […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
scitechdaily.com

Hunga Tonga Island Obliterated – NASA Satellites Capture Massive Blast

Several Earth-observing satellites collected data during and after the potent blast. One of the most potent volcanic eruptions in decades has obliterated a small, uninhabited South Pacific island known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai. Damage assessments are still ongoing, but preliminary reports indicate that communities in the island nation of Tonga have taken heavy damage from volcanic ash and a tsunami caused by the eruption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
The Independent

2021 one of seven warmest years on record despite La Nina’s cooling effect

Last year was one of the seven warmest years on record, despite the cooling effects of the natural “La Nina” weather pattern, UN experts have said.The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said a series of global datasets showed 2021 was the seventh year in a row where the temperature has been more than 1C above pre-industrial levels.An assessment collating the six datasets, including one compiled by the Met Office and the University of East Anglia (UEA), reveals last year was around 1.1C warmer than the 1850-1900 average.That is despite the presence of La Nina events, a large-scale cooling of the ocean...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
Axios

World ocean temperatures in 2021 were hottest ever recorded

World ocean temperatures in 2021 were the hottest ever recorded by humans, according to a new peer-reviewed study. Driving the news: The research ties the warming trend conclusively to human emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas. Why it matters: The...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

Listen to these wild sounds NASA recorded from Jupiter’s moon

NASA unveiled a 50-second audio clip from Juno’s Ganymede flyby at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) fall meeting on Friday. Generated from data captured on June 7th during the spacecraft’s closest approach yet to Ganymede, the sound, similar to a robot or dial-up modem, is the latest fascinating return from the Juno mission’s years-long exploration of the Solar System’s largest gas giant and its moons.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Greenhouse Gasses#Noaa#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
BBC

Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

New pictures have emerged from Tonga, revealing the damage wreaked by tsunami waves triggered by an undersea volcano. They show the Pacific islands blanketed in a layer of volcanic ash, while in coastal areas the waves have torn down trees and ripped buildings apart. Saturday's tsunami left at least three...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Unusual Team Finds Gigantic Planet Hidden in Plain Sight – Much Closer to Earth Than Others Like It

A UC Riverside astronomer and a group of eagle-eyed citizen scientists have discovered a giant gas planet hidden from view by typical stargazing tools. The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but is nearly three times more massive. Researchers also believe it contains 105 times the mass of Earth in elements heavier than helium and hydrogen. Nothing quite like it exists in our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of exploring. However, scientists have managed to figure out a few key points about the Sun’s future, including the end of its current life phase. Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Here’s when the Sun will die While the full...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy