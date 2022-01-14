Adams County deputies search for armed robbery suspect
NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County deputies are working to find an armed robbery suspect.One killed, one injured in shooting on Oak Street in Natchez
Sheriff Travis Patten said Tyrell Kelly, 29, is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Kelly is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you know the whereabouts of Kelly, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0