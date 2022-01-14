Adams County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County deputies are working to find an armed robbery suspect.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Tyrell Kelly, 29, is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Kelly is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Kelly, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.