ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Adams County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnvhk_0dmENStJ00

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County deputies are working to find an armed robbery suspect.

One killed, one injured in shooting on Oak Street in Natchez

Sheriff Travis Patten said Tyrell Kelly, 29, is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Kelly is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Kelly, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson police search for man missing since November 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since November 2021. Police said Terry Johnson, 60, is five feet and nine inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, November 2, 2021, on Liberty Street. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police respond to shooting on Normandy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting on Normandy Drive near Northside Drive Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe a drive-by shootout happened between individuals in the area. Some of the individuals were in a Ford Fusion. Police said a 22-year-old was grazed in the head and shot in the foot nearby on Manila […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woodville woman killed in drive-by shooting

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Woodville woman was killed after 25 bullets were shot into her home on Monday, January 17. The Natchez Democrat reported Judy White was shot and killed at her home on Judy Dahl Road around 7:00 p.m. Mayor Drew Pierson said he doesn’t believe she was the intended victim. Woodville Police […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

One dead, two injured after shooting in Marion County

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed and two were injured after a shooting in Foxworth on Tuesday, January 18. Marion County deputies said they responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 587. They found three people were shot. Hannah Gomez, 21, of Foxworth, was taken to a local hospital then airlifted […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, MS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
Adams County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Lincoln County deputies investigate multiple auto burglaries

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) responsible for multiple auto burglaries. Investigators said the burglaries happened in the eastern part of the county Sunday night or early Monday morning on Warren Road, Allen Road and Gill Drive. Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact the Lincoln […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police respond to shooting on Dorgan Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on Dorgan Street before 11:30 a.m. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time. According to Officer Sam Brown, the incident was an accidental shooting.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippi coast man charged with murder in father’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coast man has been charged with murder in connection with his father’s death, authorities said. Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Deputies found the body of 77-year-old Thomas Donald Baxter inside his Ocean Springs home […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Starkville police arrest 4 in connection to death of 9-year-old

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Starkville police arrested four people in connection to the death of a 9-year-old. Police said the investigation began on January 5. The Starkville Police Department (SPD) has issued 62 search warrants in connection to the case so far. They said Angelica Robertson, 25; Walter Deloach, 35; and Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34; […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Murder suspect extradited, booked into Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted for a Columbus murder has been extradited back to Muscogee County after being arrested in South Carolina earlier in the month. Corey Troupe, 24, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Friday, following his extradition. A warrant for Troupe’s arrested was issued on Jan. 4, 2022, in […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Mississippi man chased by police found dead days later

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Friends and family of a Mississippi man found dead in a marsh nearly a week after police chased him there want to know how he died and why officers did not locate his body earlier. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is probing 36-year-old Corri Howard’s death, and Jackson County Coroner […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Holmes County woman found dead

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Missing Holmes County woman, Jaqueline Epps, has been found dead, according to Sheriff Willie March. A search team found Epps in a creek along Highway 12 near a truck stop around 6:15 p.m. Monday, January 17.  Authorities do not expect foul play. The Lexington native had been missing since Sunday, January […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Shelter still trying to adopt Buddy, the badly burned dog

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — A northern Mississippi animal shelter is still searching for a home for a dog that was severely burned. Buddy was set on fire by a child in northern Mississippi last year and underwent a series of skin grafts and has new skin on his snout, WMC-TV reported. The dog has been treated at […]
TUNICA, MS
WJTV 12

Off-duty Memphis officer shot outside home in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis Police Lieutenant was shot outside of his home in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Monday morning. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision. The officer was shot once and is listed in non-critical condition. No arrests […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy