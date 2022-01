A FINE LINE: It has been a tenuous few weeks for the number-one ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic and the following ones may lead to more uncharted paths. While the Australian Open got underway Monday, the elite tennis player was several countries away, having been deported by Australian officials over its COVID-19 vaccination rules. The no longer defending Australian Open champion had contested in court that a medical exemption — a coronavirus infection last month. After arriving in Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open, the unvaccinated player was first detained for five days until a federal court initially overturned the revocation of his visa. allowed him to be released. But Australian authorities reversed course a few days later and deported the tennis pro.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO