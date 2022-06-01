Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! See Their 2022 Romance Status

The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples , but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually quiet about their connection, it’s sometimes difficult for fans to ascertain whether they’re still an item. And the pair even had fans speculating that they got engaged in late 2021. However, their silence has also made fans ask: did they break up in 2022?

Keep reading to get a full update on Tom and Zendaya’s relationship.

Tom and Zendaya Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

After Tom had already shared a few adoring posts of the Disney Channel alum, Zendaya eventually included him on her Instagram feed ahead of the premiere of their film Spider-Man: No Way Home .

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” she captioned an affectionate Instagram post, which included a photo of Tom on the set of their film in addition to a photo of him as a child wearing a Spider-Man costume. “Some things never change and good thing.”

Only one month later, the Euphoria actress reacted to Tom’s Instagram post in January 2022, which featured his photos from a Prada brand campaign.

“Undress with @prada,” the Cherry star captioned his Instagram carousel post, to which Zendaya commented with several heart eye emoji.

By March 2022, Tom commented on quite a few of Zendaya’s Instagram posts, including one she uploaded on March 3 from a photo shoot. “One of my all-time favorite shoots,” she captioned her post, meanwhile her boyfriend typed out three heart-eyed emojis in a comment. That same day, she posted another professional image of herself, which her beau adorably commented underneath with three fire emojis to compliment her.

Over the following three months, the lovebirds didn’t post any photos together online. However, Zendaya wished her beau a “Happy Birthday” on June 1 via Instagram .

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” Zendaya captioned a black and white picture of them together.

Tom Holland Has Spoken About Their Relationship

Aside from the Impossible actor’s Instagram posts about his girlfriend, Tom has touched on the subject in response to when photos of them kissing in July 2021 surfaced online.

In a November 2021 interview with GQ , the Marvel Cinematic Universe star revealed he and Zendaya felt “robbed of our privacy” upon seeing the pictures of them sharing a moment circulated online.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said.

Tom then explained that the situation wasn’t “about not being ready [to share their romance publicly] — it’s just that we don’t want to [talk about it],” he added in the interview.

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he added. “You know, I respect her too much to say. … This isn’t my story, it’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Tom Holland Has Visited the ‘Euphoria’ Set Multiple Times

In a December 2021 interview with IMDb , the superhero claimed he had visited the set of the HBO show “at least 30 times.”

Zendaya pointed out that the show “should have tried to, like, Easter-egg [Tom] in there” in the same interview, to which her boyfriend then responded, “I want to be in Euphoria !”

Fans of the couple even buzzed about a photo that Euphoria actor Siyon Foster uploaded to Instagram in January 2022, which included on image of what appeared to be Tom wearing a mask and holding up the “peace” sign behind Zendaya.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Been Spotted Out on Dates

In February 2022, the pair were seen holding hands as they left a date night at Mamo Restaurant in Soho, New York, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail . While Zendaya wore a strapless, blazer-inspired dress to their meal, Tom wore a blue and gold button-down.

The couple later had a romantic dinner in Rome, Italy, on February 23, with Antica Pesa restaurant owner Francesco Panella standing with the pair in an Instagram photo while thanking Tom for "coming back again" to the eatery for his "surprise night" with Zendaya.

By March and April of that year, Tom and Zandaya were photographed walking through various cities, from Boston to New York.

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Engaged?

Although speculation among Spider-Man fans is still rampant, Tom and Zendaya have not publicly confirmed whether they got engaged. The rumors began after she showed off a sparkling gold ring in a December 2021 mirror selfie that she shared via her Instagram Stories.

“It was time for a change,” the former Disney Channel star captioned her snap at the time to reveal her fresh new haircut and style.

Despite the uproar about her hand jewelry, Zendaya wore the ring on her right-hand finger instead of her left, and eagle-eyed fans also pointed out it looked similar to a Bulgari ring she previously gifted herself and has worn multiple times.