ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Community mourns after 2 high school coaches die from COVID-19

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnqeX_0dmEMyuE00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A father and son, a coaching team at a New Mexico high school have died from COVID, a day apart. It’s hard to even comprehend how a family and a team can try to make sense of that. Leonardo Torrez and his son, Leonard shared a passion for sports, family, and community. Now, two pieces of the Mesa Vista School community are missing.

Renee Torrez says her husband and father-in-law were inseparable. “They still had so much more to do here but ultimately God called them home and he called them home together,” Renee said.

Story continues below

Leo was the assistant coach of girls volleyball and basketball at Mesa Vista High School north of Espanola. His 37-year-old son Leonard — who played basketball at Mesa Vista 20 years ago — was the head coach of the two teams. “Every time I was having a bad practice he would always push and motivate me and he never gave up on me,” said Shanae Silva, a basketball player on the team.

However, when the Torrez family caught COVID-19 last month, “it affected us all differently, we all had it together and obviously, it ended very tragic for my family,” Renee said.

COVID sent both men to the hospital. Dad died Tuesday, his son hours later on Wednesday. Now, the community is remembering how they touched so many lives. “I’ll be honest with you in all my years of coaching and being an administrator this was probably one of the best hires that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Richard Apodaca, the Mesa Vista District principal.

Leonard was also a father to four daughters. Two of them played on his teams this school year. “My dad and my grandpa were really my best friends,” said Jaslene Torrez. “They would always motivate you as coaches, as parents, as grandparents, They really cherished every single moment. Even the little things.”

The tragedy is hitting the tight-knit community hard but people say they will do what it takes to honor the two men. “These girls are going to make them proud this year and I’m going to try and make them proud and we have a lot of work to do, a lot of healing to do as a community and as a team,” said Jesse Boies, an assistant coach at Mesa Vista.

“I’m just forever grateful for what the Torezz family has done for me. For pushing to do my best and not to give up. They both treated me like family,” said another teammate, Tana Lopez.

Leo’s wife, Roberta, had a message for the basketball team. “Remember girls, don’t give up because that’s what coach Torrez wouldn’t want you to do, okay? He would want you to fight and keep going and moving and that’s what we’re all going to do.”

Both coaches were vaccinated, a requirement for coaching at Mesa Vista. They had not received their booster shots. Memorial services are still pending. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the Torrez family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 50

Debo@Debo
4d ago

They should not have gone into the hospital.I also had a bad case of it and I refused to go into the hospital bc you’re more likely to be put on a ventilator and die. I came home w Oxygen, stayed hydrated, rested in bed, took antibiotics, Vit A, C, D, zinc and came out alive. Even stronger than before. I wish I had some Ivermectin bc I would have probably gotten over it sooner.

Reply(16)
26
HuggyBear
4d ago

Vaccines didn’t work. CDC guidance tells all hospitals to slap an overpriced respirator on ur face and leave u be. That is the most expensive and preferred treatment. Don’t stay in a hospital, ask for antivirals and cheaper effective therapies. These folks want to kill u for more money

Reply(2)
8
Casper Side Winder
4d ago

they died from the vacinne, it destroys your immune system. omacron is like the common cold.THINK

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Teen heartbroken after thieves take sentimental softball gear

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen mourning the loss of her father is left heartbroken again after thieves took off with some of the only memories she had left of her dad. Fourteen-year-old Aaliyah Vigil’s father, Carlos, died late last month from a heart attack. On the day of her father’s viewing, […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM women’s team missing practice due to COVID booster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team has won seven games in a row and is prepping for Saturday’s game against Fresno State. The team has stayed relatively healthy this season and has been following health and safety protocols but COVID-19 has now given the team a road bump in the season. With a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS temporarily bans fans from sporting events due to COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools announced it will be enacting enhanced COVID-safe practices district-wide for the next two weeks as omicron races through schools. Some of the new rules will affect spectator sports. Athletics will play on as scheduled, but fans will be prohibited from attending during the two-week period. The measures come as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque teen gets wish granted after being postponed by pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a wish worth waiting for. After the pandemic changed the plans for an Albuquerque teen’s ask from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he finally got his life-changing wish granted on Sunday. Mason Prieskorn, 14, loves being outdoors, especially hunting. “I hunt anything, anything I can get in the scope, really,” he said. But […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Basketball
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
City
Española, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Espanola, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

Isotopes announce 2022 coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes coaching staff for the 2022 season is set. The Colorado Rockies Triple-A affiliate announced who will be calling the shots for the upcoming season, led by returning manager, Warren Schaeffer. This season will mark Schaeffer’s tenth with the Rockies organization, serving in multiple roles. 2022 will be Schaeffer’s second […]
MLB
KRQE News 13

APS hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents took advantage of the holiday to get their kids their COVID-19 vaccine. A shot clinic was at Albuquerque Public School’s Berna Facio Development Center located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE. Students eligible were able to get their first, second, or booster of the Pfizer vaccine. “They were available a lot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo man accused of beating his mother to death

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is accused of beating his own mother to death. Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Hubbard on Tuesday after they say he hit Esther Hubbard several times in the face at a home on Juniper Dr. Offices say they found Hubbard taking a shower and was still covered in blood., […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

FEMA offering multiple vaccine events for kids around the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is offering multiple vaccine events for kids around the state. In Albuqureque, the Los Padillas and Thomas Bell community centers will host an event as well as the New Mexico State Police station later this week. FEMA is offering events in Dona Ana, Chaves, Taos and Colfax counties. Walk-ins are welcomed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Basketball#Colder Weather#Highschool#The Mesa Vista School#Mesa Vista High School
KRQE News 13

Chester’s Pick 6: Top 6 plays or players of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of Pick 6 we highlight the great local players from both the high school and college ranks. Career-high games and a pin in wrestling are just some of what is to be expected in this week’s Pick 6. Here is the list: Antonia Anderson Seth Payson Jaedyn De La […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Hockey wins 11-0 on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Hockey ranks fourth in the ACHA standings with just four games remaining in their season. The Lobos improved to 22-2 on the year after an 11-0 victory over Northern Arizona. Head Coach Grant Harvey has described this season as a “Cinderella Story,” and he believes his team can keep their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

Self-defense class held for walkers and runners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of women received self-defense training Saturday. Fight Back 4 U had a class for walker and runner self-defense at Heart and Sole Sports on San Mateo Saturday morning. The women were able to learn about weak points in bodies, and how to target them if they were attacked. “I think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis Police search for information in drive-by shooting of teen

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police are gathering information related to possible suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. The Clovis Police Department reports that on Sunday, Jan. 16 around 6:35 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a shooting victim at a residence on Mora Street. Officers at the scene located a 17-year-old female lying on a couch […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

APS confirms schools will reopen Tuesday following cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools confirms that all schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18 following a cyberattack that forced schools to close last week. The district announced the attack Wednesday, Jan. 12 that resulted in issues with the student information system which is used to keep track of attendance, grades, and access to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Reintroduced bill would make shooting threats a felony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There have been at least four shooting threats made against Albuquerque schools since class started back up in August. A New Mexico lawmaker says a bill he’s reintroducing at the upcoming session would deter people from making these threats. “It’s not illegal currently to call in a shooting threat to any building,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

5,000 booster shots available at NMDOH events this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are more chances for you to get vaccinated for your booster shot this week. There are four upcoming events at the Albuquerque Public Schools Berna Facio Professional Development Center that will let you take care of it. The Department of Health says they have 5,000 doses to give out on Monday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State workers, National Guard asked to fill school gap

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a statewide initiative on Wednesday, Jan. 19 that will provide support for schools by encouraging state workers and National Guard members to volunteer to become licensed pre-k teachers or childcare workers in an effort to keep doors open for in-person learning and child care. “Parents and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy