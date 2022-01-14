ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Thompson, Krebs clear COVID protocol

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTage Thompson cleared COVID-19 protocol and could potentially join the Sabres for their game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, coach Don Granato told The Buffalo News on Saturday. Peyton Krebs has also cleared protocol. Thompson, who leads the Sabres with 23 points, entered protocol on Jan....

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Recap: Larkin's game-winner clips Sabres in overtime, 3-2

Dylan Larkin rips a wrist shot by Aaron Dell in overtime to notch his second goal of the game and complete the Red Wings comeback. Captain Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday afternoon. With the victory, Detroit secured the four-game regular season sweep against the Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Michael Houser
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Mark Jankowski
Person
Carter Hutton
Person
Dustin Tokarski
Person
Don Granato
Person
Kyle Okposo
NHL

NHL announces updates to Red Wings schedule

DETROIT -- The National Hockey League today announced a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule, one that will enable all 32 teams to complete their respective 82-game slates by the regular season's original closing date of Friday, April 29. The Red Wings updated schedule includes the below changes:. Additional...
NHL
NHL

Detroit reassigns Fulcher to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins from the team's taxi squad. Fulcher, 23, ranks among the top ECHL netminders in 2021-22, posting a 1.70 goals-against average (2nd), 0.924 save percentage (7th) and two shutouts (T2nd) alongside a 4-3-0 record in eight games with the Toledo Walleye this season. Fulcher has split his four-year professional career between the Walleye and Griffins, sporting a 19-12-6 record, 2.86 goals-against average, 0.899 save percentage and three shutouts in 38 games with Toledo and a 2-2-2 record, 2.84 goals-against average, 0.905 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances with Grand Rapids. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound netminder spent most of the 2020-21 season on Detroit's taxi squad and made one appearance for the Red Wings in relief duty on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, stopping nine-of-11 shots in his NHL debut.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Buffalo News#The All Star Game#The Red Wings#Msg#Espn 1520#The Buffalo Sabres#The Nashville Predators#Detroi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NHL

Bruins Place Mike Reilly In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, January 18, that defenseman Mike Reilly has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Bruins' Win Streak Comes to End with Blowout Loss to Carolina. Boston came out "flat" in 7-1 drubbing at hands of Hurricanes. by Eric Russo @erusso22 / BostonBruins.com. 4:04...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS

FLAMES (17-11-6) vs. PANTHERS (26-7-5) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (39) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Panthers:. Points - Jonathan Huberdeau (53) Goals - Anthony Duclair...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy