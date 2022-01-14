ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

2 arrested for stealing over $1K worth of Sephora items in Concord

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJpRq_0dmEMFct00

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after officers responded to a call for stolen items at a Sephora in Concord Thursday, police announced on Facebook .

Authorities say over $1,000 worth of items were stolen from the Sephora at the Veranda Shopping Center.

Sephora employees reported the items were put in the two women’s baby strollers and left the store without paying.

Employees recovered some of the merchandise, and Concord police recovered the rest in one of the strollers.

The two women arrested for grand theft have not been identified, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Man chases off Palo Alto burglary suspect with a bat

PALO ALTO (BCN) — A man in his 70s used a baseball bat to chase a burglar from his home early Tuesday morning in Palo Alto, and police captured the suspect a short time later as he tried to flee on a stolen bicycle. Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Bartolo Rios, of Redwood City, on suspicion […]
KRON4 News

Bomb squad says ‘suspicious device’ near Oakland courthouse deemed safe

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The ‘suspicious device’ reported in downtown Oakland has been deemed safe, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad. Authorities are doing an additional search around the federal building out of an abundance of caution. The device, that appeared to be a potential pipe bomb, forced evacuations around 2:00 p.m. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, CA
Sports
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police investigating 6th fatal collision of 2022 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Three pedestrians were struck while walking across Almaden Expressway in San Jose on Tuesday evening. The San Jose Police Department said the three adults were walking outside of any marked crosswalk when a car crashed into them around 8:24 p.m., near Foxworthy Avenue Two of the pedestrians died, police said, while […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strollers
KRON4 News

Belmont police warn of ‘aggressive’ mountain lion

BELMONT (BCN) — Belmont police issued a warning early Wednesday that a mountain lion has been sighted in the 2500 block of Hastings Drive. In a 4:47 a.m. tweet, police said “An aggressive mountain lion that fought & killed another mountain lion in the area was seen around 2:00 am. Game wardens have responded. Pls, […]
BELMONT, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead, 1 injured after traffic collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Units are at the scene of a fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and three pedestrians, according to San Jose police. This incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Almaden Expy and Foxworthy Ave in San Jose. Two people died at local hospitals, and a third is suffering from non-life-threatening […]
KRON4 News

Man wanted in UCLA student’s killing at California furniture store is in custody

Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of a young woman inside a Hancock Park luxury furniture store, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was found and detained by Pasadena police before noon in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

AG Bonta opens civil rights investigation into Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in a press release Wednesday he is opening a civil rights investigation into the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office. The investigation will look to determine if the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct in regards to jail conditions, resistance […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy