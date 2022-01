BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened back in November. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, Steven L. Tyler allegedly shot a 30-year-old man outside of a house on Keppel Street in the City of Buffalo. The victim, identified as Bashir Ingram, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO