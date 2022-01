FOREST, Va. --- ODAC teams and competitors were spread across several events as the season entered its second week of action in 2022. Several athletes put forth strong efforts with a few ranked very well in NCAA Division III rankings. Those earning weekly honors in Week 20 for Tuesday, January 18, include (pictured from left) Jaylyn Lane, Geni Roberts, and Landy Moffo from Virginia Wesleyan women's and men's track & field and Lauren Massey from Lynchburg women's track & field.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO