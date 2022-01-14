Coroner identifies 64-year-old Conway man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old man from Conway was killed Friday evening after a motorcycle crash on Highway 701 south of Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Joseph Lewis died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 701 and Bucksport Road south of Conway, Bellamy said. Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 5:37 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2000 Honda motorcycle was heading north on Highway 701 and a 2006 Toyota SUV was traveling south. The two cars crashed, according to troopers. The motorcycle rider was killed in the crash. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

