ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winter storm safety tips for your home, your health, and more

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fi5JO_0dmEI51i00

(WFXR) — As Virginians prepare for snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the Commonwealth on Sunday, there are a number of ways to prepare and protect yourself, your home, and your family during this weekend of winter weather.

Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency for Virginia ahead of weekend winter storm

Here are some simple tips to keep everyone safe during the winter storm forecasted for Sunday, Jan. 16:

Preparing your home for winter weather:

According to the National Weather Service , the main concern for homes during a winter storm is loss of power, heat, and telephone service, which is why it’s important to keep yourself and your family safe by preparing in advance and not letting a winter storm take you by surprise.

Both weather and emergency response officials advise you to start prepping early by making sure your home has a flashlight, extra batteries, a portable charger, a weather radio, adequate fuel for generators and other equipment, and bottled water (at least three gallons for each person in your household and your pets).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rKgd_0dmEI51i00
(Photo: Courtesy CDC)

You should also have enough food to last for at least three days, including pet food, if applicable. For example, keep a supply of non-perishable food — like canned food, tea, coffee, trail mix, peanut butter, etc. — and a can opener. You can also stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables that don’t need to be refrigerated, such as oranges, apples or bananas.

Other items to keep around the house include extra prescription medicine; diapers and baby formula, if applicable; a first aid kit; and hygiene products like toilet paper, toothpaste, and moist towelettes in case water is in short supply.

Prepare for the worst this winter by adding an emergency and safety kit to your car

Meanwhile, whether for your car or for your home, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) recommends putting together winter emergency supply kits:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUkUZ_0dmEI51i00
(Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Emergency Management via Radford City Government Facebook)

Also, don’t forget to fully charge any cell phones, computers, and mobile devices in advance.

Traveling in winter weather:

Authorities urge you not to travel unless absolutely necessary during winter storms.

This not only keeps icy roadways free of traffic, but it also keeps the roads safer for you, for Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews, and for emergency vehicles.

MORE SAFETY TIPS HERE: Travel warnings issued ahead of weekend winter storm, students’ return to southwest Virginia colleges

If you have to drive somewhere, watch for black ice, especially on bridges, curves, and overpasses.

In addition, do not cross roadways that are blocked by trees, debris, or downed power lines, which you should always assume are live power lines.

Using heaters and generators safely:

As Sunday’s winter storm grows closer and you roll out those space heaters, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Fire, make sure you’re only using space heaters in a well-ventilated area with at least three feet of space between your space heater and anything else.

‘Close Before You Doze’: Closing doors could be potentially life-saving during a fire, Campbell County officials say

If you need to refill the heating units, do it outside. You should also keep kids, pets, and any flammable items away from the heaters.

“If they’re in your bedroom during the night, we toss and turn, our bedding could get thrown onto them, so it’s recommended that if you leave the room, turn them off, or when you’re going to bed, turn off the space heaters,” said Capt. Ernest Parson with the Beckley Fire Prevention Bureau.

On the other hand, if you’re using wood, kerosene, or other fuels as supplemental heating sources, use caution and make sure you have good ventilation.

Also, check your carbon monoxide alarms to prevent carbon monoxide poisonings. And while you’re at it, why not check on your smoke detectors? If they are more than 10 years old, you are encouraged to get new ones as soon as possible.

Pinpoint Weather: Bracing for a strong winter storm this weekend

If you need to use a generator to heat or power your home, make sure to place the unit outside to reduce the risk of toxic fume build-up.

The VDEM created the following graphic about the importance of generator safety:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107FyS_0dmEI51i00
(Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Emergency Management via Radford City Government Facebook)

Protecting the health of both people and pets:

When you’re shoveling snow, make sure to take it slow and take breaks because the cold temperatures and the extra exertion can put extra strain on heart muscles.

How to prevent a heart attack while shoveling snow

Even if you’re not planning to shovel snow, make sure to dress warmly when you go outside:

  • Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing
  • Wear a hat, mittens, and a scarf to reduce heat loss.
  • Change out of wet clothing frequently.

In short, keep yourself hydrated, dry, and warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8OPA_0dmEI51i00
(Photo: Courtesy Lynchburg Police Department Facebook)

As for our furry friends, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them, so make sure they have warm shelter and ice-free water over the course of this wintry weekend.

Virginia law says that pets cannot be tied up or chained outdoors when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower, or when there is a severe weather warning.

Animal shelters remind southwest Virginians that tethering pets outside in freezing, severe weather is illegal

If you do take your pets outside — like for a walk — make sure to remove any damp sweaters, coats, or boots when you return so they stay warm.

Also, remember to wipe their paws after each trip outside. Ice-melting chemicals or rock salt can cause irritation, sickness, or even death, according to the VDEM.

Police also encourage you to check your vehicles for cats or other critters that may be trying to warm up in or around the vehicles.

Keeping your community safe:

Officials urge you not to call 911 unless you are experiencing an actual emergency.

If you are experiencing an outage, call your private internet or power service provider. If you want to check on road conditions, use www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Communities around southwest, central Virginia prepare for Sunday’s winter storm

A number of localities around southwest and central Virginia have provided alternate contact information for nonemergency situations during winter weather events in order to keep emergency phone lines open for those in urgent need.

If you know there are neighbors or people in the area who may need assistance preparing for or dealing with winter weather, make sure to check on them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

VDOT warns Wednesday morning motorists to watch out for refreezing on southwest Virginia roads

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — After southwest Virginia experienced cold temperatures overnight, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) issued a warning to motorists about icy road conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. According to VDOT’s Salem District, the chilly overnight temperatures caused roads with snow to pack and moisture to refreeze. Officials say crews have worked […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Refreeze concerns widespread across southwest and central Virginia through Tuesday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the American Automobile Association (AAA) are sharing re-freeze concerns Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop well below freezing. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean is expecting a busy day on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when it comes to roadside assistance “We’re getting back to […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

As temperatures drop, fire officials urge proper usage of space heaters

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Winter is certainly here which means cold temperatures are resulting in teeth chattering, knees knocking and bodies shivering. While turning up the heat might be fine for some of us, others may be concerned about the cost of cranking up the thermostat which could bring alternatives to heating your home into […]
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WFXR

UPDATE: Southwest and central Virginia roads icing over as temperatures fall back below freezing overnight, into Tuesday morning

UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: VDOT is noticing that some southwest Virginia roadways are again becoming icy Monday night as temperatures fall back below freezing. According to VDOT, roads in the New River Valley are worsening at a faster rate because some are still at least partially snow-covered. Roads listed in “Moderate” condition — meaning snow or […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Weather Warning#Home#Extreme Weather#Virginians#Commonwealth#Vdem
WFXR

Chatham COVID-19 testing event canceled Tuesday due to inclement weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District says they have canceled the COVID-19 testing event at the Chatham Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to inclement weather and the ongoing effects of Sunday’s winter storm. Health staff will work to reschedule the event for the earliest available opportunity, though no date has currently […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

VDOT makes final preparations ahead of Sunday’s winter storm

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking drivers to simply stay at home on Sunday by saying, “avoid being on the roads at all on Sunday, Jan. 16.” VDOT’s Salem District is mobilizing its teams for a winter storm that will impact our region on Sunday with snow, sleet and […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

UPDATE: Flights canceled, transit services delayed Monday following winter storm in southwest, central Virginia; Danville Airport reopened

UPDATE 12:49 p.m.: According to Danville city officials, Danville Regional Airport has reopened Monday afternoon following the snowstorm-related closure from Sunday. Meanwhile, the City of Roanoke says Valley Metro Roanoke has pushed back Monday’s service to 2 p.m. on all routes due to current road conditions. (WFXR) — A number of flights are canceled and […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WFXR

UPDATE: Power crews work to restore power to customers left in the dark due to the winter storm

UPDATE 8:17 p.m.: Appalachian Power reporting over 1,000 customers without power in Amherst County. UPDATE 6:00 p.m.: Below are the latest numbers from Appalachian Power. The following localities are dealing with outages: Tazewell County has just under 2,300 customers without power Amherst County has a little over 900 customers without power Patrick County has a […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFXR

New COVID-19 testing center to open at Roanoke’s Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) announced that a Community Testing Center (CTC) at Valley View Mall will open on Thursday, Jan. 20 to provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 to increase testing access in the region. The CTC will operate by appointment only between 9 […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

UPDATE: Fewer than 9K power outages remain in the two Virginias

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.: Progress continues to be made to restore power to customers in Virginia and West Virginia. According to Appalachian Power, just under 9,000 customers are still in the dark with the majority still into central and western West Virginia. Locally, Amherst County tops the list with just under 400 customers without power. Roanoke […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH reports 12,480 new COVID cases, 163 new hospitalizations on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,419,883 COVID-19 and 15,835 virus-related deaths on Wednesday, which includes 12,480 new cases and 13 new deaths from around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 1,015,886 cases and 13,218 deaths are related to the virus as of Wednesday, Jan. 19. However, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
684
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy