Sandusky, OH

Sandusky police searching for suspect accused of killing a young mother

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police are searching for Tevin Latin, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young mother .

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said an aggravated murder warrant has been issued for Latin and they are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact detectives as soon as possible.

Two charged after fatal crash involving stolen van

According to the chief, detectives say Latin is a suspect in the death of 24-year-old Trinidy Jones, who was found shot to death inside her Aspen Run home on Jan. 5.

The chief said two young children were also inside the home and they were not hurt.

Samantha Taylor
4d ago

These comments are just so overboard and unnecessary!! Be thankful y'all's books aren't being judged by the cover!! Its sad that whats on the inside (mental health) is ridiculed and joked about when a young mother lost her life!!

