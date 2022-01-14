Sandusky police searching for suspect accused of killing a young mother

***The video above is from a previous report***

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police are searching for Tevin Latin, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young mother .

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said an aggravated murder warrant has been issued for Latin and they are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact detectives as soon as possible.

According to the chief, detectives say Latin is a suspect in the death of 24-year-old Trinidy Jones, who was found shot to death inside her Aspen Run home on Jan. 5.

The chief said two young children were also inside the home and they were not hurt.

