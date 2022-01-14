ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK's Johnson to scrap Plan B COVID restrictions - The Telegraph

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgd9x_0dmEFCjF00

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lift Plan B COVID restrictions in England, the Telegraph reported on Friday, as government scientists warn on dropping of Plan B prematurely.

COVID passports and work from home guidance are widely expected inside Whitehall to be lifted from Jan. 26 for England, the report said, adding that some rules on face masks may remain.

An announcement could come as soon as this week, it said.

On Friday, the government published minutes from a Jan. 7 meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies that said the epidemic had the potential to continue to grow nationally.

The group also warned that if there were a reversal of current interventions like Plan B in England, before the peak in infection was passed it could lead to increase in overall impact of the wave on hospitalisations.

Plan B, introduced last month to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, includes ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use COVID passes to enter some venues. read more

Johnson said last week that England could withstand a surge in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy, resisting imposing stringent lockdown measures. read more

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Plans drawn up ‘to scrap all Covid rules in England as early as March’

The government is said to be drawing up plans to ditch Covid laws in England from as early as the spring.Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be considering a permanent revocation of emergency coronavirus laws he brought in at the start of the pandemic.The Covid legislation, which is set to expire in a few months’ time, includes the legal obligation for someone infected with Covid to self-isolate – with failure to do so punishable with a fine of up to £10,000.Other laws set to run out include the requirement for someone to provide the NHS Test and Trace ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
The Independent

Operation Red Meat: How Boris Johnson plans to save his premiership

Ministers are setting out a flurry of policies, under the title Operation Red Meat, which are designed to revive Boris Johnson’s fortunes as he faces continuing anger over “partygate” allegations.Fury over the gatherings was compounded when it emerged that two events were held in No 10 the day before the Queen had to sit alone at the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last year.The Prime Minister had already apologised for personally attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.Six Tory MPs have publicly called for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘at end of road’ as 54% of Tories don’t believe he is telling truth on parties

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson is “at the end of the road”, after the PM denied knowing a drinks party held in his back garden during lockdown would breach Covid rules. Now, an exclusive poll for The Independent has revealed that 65 per cent of voters and more than half (54 per cent) of Conservative supporters do not believe the PM’s claim he thought the 20 May 2020 drinks in the Downing Street rose garden was a “work event”.A further 80 per cent, including 73 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019, agreed that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Covid#England#Uk#Telegraph#Omicron
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face MPs as he battles plot to oust him as Prime Minister

Allies of Boris Johnson have pleaded for him to be given more time as Tory MPs plotted to remove him from No 10 over the partygate row.A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the Prime Minister after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.A series of gatherings in No...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus but the rocketing infection numbers we saw over the New Year appear to be beginning to wane.The prime minister brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in December, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson stuck to his guns and refused to impose tighter restrictions...
WORLD
Reuters

UK's self-isolation law set to be scrapped - The Telegraph

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is drawing up plans so that people will no longer be legally bound to self-isolate when they catch COVID-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently repeal emergency coronavirus laws which have governed how the public can live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Holyrood urged to back calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Holyrood MSPs are being urged to support a call for Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties during lockdown.The Scottish Liberal Democrats have filed a motion about the allegations of numerous government gatherings that broke coronavirus rules while the country faced widespread restrictions.The parliamentary motion would have no legal or constitutional effect on the Prime Minister’s position but states: “Repeated breaches will erode both trust in Government and adherence to public health measures and as such calls on Boris Johnson to resign the office of Prime Minister ”Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister says he ‘sincerely hopes’ Boris Johnson did not mislead parliament over partygate

Defence minister James Heappey has said he “sincerely hopes” that Boris Johnson did not mislead parliament about the drinks party in the No 10 garden during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.The prime minister is battling to save his premiership, amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote could be received on Wednesday.In a message to MPs considering sending a letter to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, Mr Heappey told Sky News: “This doesn’t feel like the time to be changing prime minister, if you ask me.”However, the minister refused to say whether Mr...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Will plan B measures be lifted in the UK?

In early December, the rise of the Omicron variant forced the British government to put plan B into action. Under the measure, face coverings became a legal requirement in most indoor settings, NHS COVID Passes were introduced in high-risk areas, and working from home was encouraged where possible. Scrapping plan...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cummings’ claim that Johnson misled Parliament is nonsense, Raab insists

Dominic Cummings’ allegation that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over claims of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street is “nonsense”, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.As Mr Johnson faced fresh calls to resign, Dominic Raab insisted the Prime Minister had been “straightforward” with MPs when saying he believed a garden party during lockdown would be a work event.Former chief adviser Mr Cummings said he was willing to “swear under oath” that Mr Johnson did know in advance about a “bring your own booze” event in the garden of No 10.Updated blog: PM was told about the invite, he knew it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories warned party faces ‘death of 1,000 cuts’ if Johnson not ousted

Tory MPs have been warned the party faces “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if they do not act swiftly to oust Boris Johnson over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.Senior Conservative David Davis told the Prime Minister to “in the name of God, go” in the Commons on Wednesday shortly after one of the newest Tory MPs defected to Labour.The former Brexit secretary’s intervention came during a Prime Minister’s Questions that started minutes after Christian Wakeford switched sides, refusing to “defend the indefensible”.Mr Johnson went into the Commons with his premiership on life support, as a group of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

281K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy