Roseville woman charged in connection of the 3-year-old that shot himself

Sunday afternoon, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has announced that a Roseville woman has been charged with a connection to the non-fatal shooting.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Janette Ann Smith.

According to the release, Smith allegedly had a handgun in her coat pocket that hung on a chair in the Lafayette home. Officials say it is believed that the child found the weapon and shot himself in the head.

The release states that Smith is being charged with Careless, Reckless, or Negligent Use of a Firearm. Her arraignment is set for Jan. 17, 2022.

“It is getting very difficult to come up with new ways to say the same thing over and over again. If you own a gun and you know young children will be in your orbit, secure it so that there will be no access,” said Prosecutor Worthy.

Update from Jan. 15:

According to a DPD source, the 3-year-old boy who shot himself Friday afternoon is expected to make it as of Saturday morning. DPD says that the owner of the gun that was used had a valid CPL.

Update from Jan. 14:

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after shooting himself on Detroit's east side Friday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of E. Lafayette.

Police say a guest came to the home with a gun in his coat pocket. The coat was then set on the floor. The child accidentally shot himself when the adults stopped paying attention to him.

They immediately called 911 and EMS and police responded to the scene.

The gun owner, who has a concealed pistol license, could face charges, Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

"So, another one of Detroit's children is shot unnecessarily. By getting ahold of a weapon," White said. "These kids, they move around quick and responsible gun ownership means whether you're a CPL holder or not, you have to do certain things, you have to secure these weapons, you have to keep them out of the reach of children."

Both the mother and gun owner are cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.