ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Afghan translator living in Cincinnati becomes US citizen

By Larry Seward
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Glkz_0dmEEYrm00

A former Afghan translator living in the Tri-State earned citizenship, a surprise reunion and an opportunity to ease a significant worry.

Patrick Seiler came to Cincinnati from his home in Pennsylvania on a mission. Before a U.S. district court naturalization ceremony downtown Friday, Seiler surprised his "brother" Shafaq Hassan, who worked closely with Master Sgt. Seiler during his Air Force days in Afghanistan 12 years ago.

After an eight-year struggle to become an American, Hassan, who now lives and works in Cincinnati as a construction project manager, walked into his naturalization ceremony sensing new opportunity.

"My dream with this day," Hassan said. "From now on or from today or from the next day, I can help my family overseas a little faster."

RELATED | Help needed as Cincinnati preps for Afghan evacuees

There are people starving, freezing and selling kidneys to survive in his homeland. Five months after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he sees a humanitarian crisis growing dire.

"We are in a race against time to help the Afghan people," Guterres said.

A better life motivated Hassan to help the U.S. military in Kabul. It is why he worked with Seiler and why the Air Force veteran made it a personal duty to get his friend a Special Immigrant Visa, clear years of hurdles to citizenship and be present for Hassan's biggest day.

"I have to give credit to my wife," Seiler said. "I was talking about it all week. I said, man, I wish there was a way I could be (there). I (have to) be there for Shafaq. About three o'clock in the morning I woke up and I look at my email. It was an email from United Airlines with a ticket to come here. (My wife) said you're going."

"I cannot find a word on that," Hassan said. "I can only say I was the luckiest person."

READ MORE
Afghan interpreters fear being left behind
Escaping the Taliban: An Afghan translator's harrowing 10-day journey to his new American home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Afghan evacuees left in limbo here in the US

Among the 124,000 Afghan evacuees whom the U.S. government flew out of Afghanistan in August and brought to military bases across the U.S. before being resettled, many are struggling under a broken immigration bureaucracy, lack of government papers and documentation and delayed Social Security numbers, preventing them from working and feeding their families.
CHARLOTTE, NC
froggyweb.com

U.N. chief appeals for release of money to save Afghan lives

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday for a suspension of rules preventing the use of money in Afghanistan to save lives and the economy and for a path to the conditional release of frozen Afghan foreign currency reserves. “International funding should be allowed to pay the...
AFGHANISTAN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
abc27 News

US announces $308M in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency […]
U.S. POLITICS
Reform Austin

Afghan Refugees are Struggling to Start Their Lives in Texas

Amir is one of the over 25,000 Afghan refugees relocating to the United States. At 15 years old, he began supporting American special forces units as an explosive ordnance disposal technician. He lived alongside American operators and regarded them as family. Shortly after the Taliban began their occupation of Afghanistan,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse

Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report was declassified Tuesday.The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. In particular, the report points to U.S. failure to train Afghan support staff, leaving the air force unable to maintain its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Translator#Taliban#The Afghan#Air Force#American#United Nations
kscbnews.net

Area Residents to Become U.S. Citizens

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas will welcome 100 people as new U.S. citizens Friday at Wichita State University. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mitchell Herren will preside, and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance. The citizenship candidates originate from 28...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
AOL Corp

Senator says Putin invading Ukraine 'could end up leading to Russia's downfall'

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared Tuesday on Anderson Cooper 360, where the Connecticut Democrat addressed the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia now reportedly having hundreds of thousands of troops posted at the Ukrainian border. Though Russia invaded Crimea, a pro-Russia area of Ukraine, in 2014 with little pushback, Murphy said things would go much differently if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy