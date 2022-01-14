ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry, MS

Puppy found with chemical burns in Louisiana recovering in Mississippi

By Anna Farish
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiNeU_0dmECtQB00

Warning: Video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

TERRY, Miss. ( WJTV ) — A local sanctuary and rescue needs help to cover the cost to help a puppy that was found with chemical burns on its body.

Officials with Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue in Terry said Cupid was found earlier this month in Louisiana at a community dumpster site in Jonesboro.

Amber Burrus, the founder of the sanctuary, was sent a video of Cupid’s condition. She said she knew she had to step in and help Cupid.

Dog severely burned in Mississippi needs forever home

Burrus’ friends were able to pick up Cupid and meet her in Vicksburg. She said her heart broke when she saw the puppy.

“It definitely does do something to your soul. It makes you wonder what is going on with society and the humanity and compassion of people and how something like this could happen,” she stated.

As of Friday, January 14, Cupid is recovering at the Animal Emergency Referral Center in Flowood. Burrus said it will take months of treatment, but Cupid is expected to make a full recovery.

If you would like to find out how to make donation towards Cupid’s recovery, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Terry, MS
City
Jonesboro, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Terry, LA
City
Flowood, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Burns#Puppies#Weather#Coco#House
WGNO

Southern University employees required to submit vaccination proof, exemption requests by Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University (SU) employees have until 5 pm. on Friday to submit proof of vaccination or an exemption request. Employees can upload their documentation on the university’s documentation submission page using their school email address credentials. Unvaccinated employees must also submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result for a test […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy