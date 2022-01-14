ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Videos show witnesses left shocked, confused after off-duty North Carolina sheriff's deputy fatally shot Black man

By Christine Fernando, Paul Woolverton and F.T. Norton, USA TODAY NETWORK
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Newly released body cam footage shows witnesses struggled to understand what had happened after an off-duty Sheriff's deputy shot Jason Walker in a North Carolina street on Saturday.

Fayetteville officials have released three police body camera videos from the scene of where Lt. Jeffrey Hash, an off-duty lieutenant with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, fatally shot Walker, a Black man.

While extensive footage of the scene after the shooting exists, there is no known video of the shooting or the events leading up to it.

The footage shows distraught, confused witnesses, as well as Walker's shocked father, describing the chaotic scene to police officers.

BACKGROUND: Jason Walker's family, attorney call for justice after fatal shooting

911 CALL: Off-duty North Carolina sheriff's deputy fatally shoots Black man

Hash told police he was driving in his pickup truck with his wife and daughter Saturday afternoon when he encountered Walker attempting to cross the street in front of him.

Hash then came to a stop, though there are conflicting accounts of whether or not Hash’s truck struck Walker.

A witness told police that Walker jumped onto the hood of Hash’s truck, broke off a windshield wiper and began hitting the windshield with the broken wiper.

A man who identified himself as Anthony Walker, Jason Walker's father, echoed this narrative, saying his son jumped on the hood of the vehicle before pulling off a windshield wiper.

"He came out the yard and I was trying to get him to come back over here," Anthony Walker said. "And I called him. I said, 'Come back, Jason.'"

Other witnesses expressed confusion over the events leading up to the shooting.

"I don't know exactly what happened," another witness can be heard saying. "I don't understand."

Moments later, Hash can be heard in a bystander’s video saying he was trying to protect his wife and daughter when he shot Walker. He also said this in a recording of a 911 call to report the incident.

"I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff," Hash said during the 911 call.

Hash was placed on paid administrative leave Monday pending an internal investigation, Sheriff Ennis Wright said.

While the three videos total a little under five minutes in length, the city said it is petitioning the court for permission to release all video from the scene, about 20 hours in all, the city's corporate communications director Jodi Phelps said in a statement.

The videos first have to be redacted to protect private information that the people interviewed provided to officers, such as social security numbers, she said.

Police Chief Gina Hawkins has previously said she wants all of the video made public in the interest of government transparency.

Since Sunday, the shooting has ignited daily protests in Fayetteville as demonstrators demand police accountability and the release of the footage. Protesters have decried that the fact that Hash was not arrested and that he did not offer aid to Walker following the shooting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Videos show witnesses left shocked, confused after off-duty North Carolina sheriff's deputy fatally shot Black man

Blackwulfe342022
5d ago

Again Fayetteville North Carolina is a Military town got to be above average Armed citizens but people keep having run ins with each other, I just don't understand how it keeps happening I would expect every man or woman I come across to be armed so I would definitely avoid confrontation with people. Kinda common sense.

Toki
4d ago

There needs to education around the stand your ground law. You can't go around acting a fool. If you put someone in a situation where they feel threatened. They have no obligation to retreat in any stand your ground state. YOU WILL GET SHOT. Know they law and be careful who you threaten.

RC
4d ago

Castle doctrine, black guy gave up his rights when the deputy felt a threat was posed to his family. Look it up, completely legal in NC

uticaphoenix.net

Jason Walker: Black Man Gunned Down By Off Duty Cumberland

On January 8, 2022, near 2:15pm, a shooting was reported along Bingham Dr. near Shenandoah Dr. in Fayetteville, NC. Preliminary reports stated an adult male was struck by a truck while near the roadway, and shot by the driver who called 911. The victim was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Jason Walker, 37. The accounts of this story, a call for an arrest, and handling of the case has caused concerns for the community as the death marks the second roadside shooting death in Fayetteville NC since the new year.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
