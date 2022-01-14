ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Examining efforts to clean up Detroit's neighborhoods

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
A team effort is underway to help clean up neighborhoods across the Motor City.

Joining us to talk about it in the 7 UpFront segment is State Representative Cynthia Johnson and the Executive Director of Bridging Communities Phyllis Edwards.

"The money is going towards residents and neighborhood block clubs, individuals in the neighborhood who take the time and really want to be a part of the village that we're in, to keep it safe and clean and so the monies will go towards ensuring that they have equipment, paying stipends to our young folks," Edwards says. "We know there are many families out here who are struggling with finances and we want to make sure that that's a part of it, for our young as well as anyone else who might need some stipends, and to our neighborhood block clubs to keep up the work they're doing."

