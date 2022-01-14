ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU claims its rules do not compel airlines to make ‘ghost’ flights

By Harry Johnson
eturbonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Union washes its hands of ‘use it or lose it’ airport slot regulation, claiming that airlines are under no obligation to follow it. A senior spokesman for the European Commission, Stefan De Keersmaecker, issued a statement, claiming that European Union (EU) rules do not obligate airlines to fly or to...

