Zicky Dice On Who Inspired ‘Outlandish Paradise’ Twitch Event, Potential For More Shows

In an interview with CBS Sports, Malakai Black spoke about how he was inspired by his childhood to create the gimmick he is currently using in AEW. Here are highlights:. On have an occult character and where the inspiration came from: “I’m big into tattoo culture. I’m very much into the alternative music scene. It’s predominately black metal and hardcore. I have a fascination with the occult because I grew up in a certain household that had some very disturbing and interesting things. So I know how to live these cult-like characters because I grew up with it. I understand this. This is part of myself that I can put into these characters. Within a year, two years from that it started taking off. It has to contain an essence of yourself. I do think that when you grow up, you start to understand a lot more of yourself. Especially your past traumas. You start to acknowledge and you start to overcome. And when you overcome them, you can draw from them. You know they don’t fight against you. They work with you … The older you get, the more you understand yourself.”

