Zicky Dice On Who Inspired ‘Outlandish Paradise’ Twitch Event, Potential For More Shows

In an interview with Argus Leader, Shayna Baszler spoke about making the transition from an MMA fighter to a professional wrestler. Here are highlights:. On why she changed careers from MMA to wrestling: “I think my coach had recognized and I think, you know, in hindsight, I can admit it, I think I was falling out of love with MMA, I started losing fights I shouldn’t have. I didn’t feel scared anymore. You know what I mean? Like I just didn’t care as much as I did before, when I was younger in the sport. So we asked the UFC, hey, could she do some pro wrestling in between? Just to keep her busy and in shape and keep doing stuff, earn some money and they were like, ‘no.’ And so my coach sat me down and was like, ‘Listen, how about we step away and do this pro wrestling thing and see just a reset?'”
Comments / 0