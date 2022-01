It's hard to believe but the creators behind Armageddon didn't think Ben Affleck was hot enough at first for his role as the disaster flick's heartthrob hero. When Affleck was interviewed by his friend and former co-star Matt Damon for the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that director Michael Bay and producer Jerry Bruckheimer wanted him to fix his teeth and work out more to "be sexy" for the 1998 film.

