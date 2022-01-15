ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Exxon plans to shut Baytown, Texas, crude unit by late next week -sources

 4 days ago
HOUSTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) plans to shut the second-largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery by late next week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The 135,000-bpd Pipestill-7 CDU is being shut for a planned overhaul, the sources said.

An Exxon spokesperson was not available on Friday night to comment.

The Baytown refinery, Exxon's largest in the United States and the fourth largest in the nation, continues to operate at reduced production levels following a Dec. 23 explosion that forced the shutdown of the 70,000-bpd HDS-1 hydrotreater.

The products normally sent to HDS-1 for removal of sulfur content in compliance with U.S. environmental rules have been routed to several smaller hydrotreaters, the sources said.

The sources did not know the extent that production is reduced.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Let us reason
4d ago

In having family who have worked as inspectors in the plants and privately confided how money was often put before safety when they reported a detected weakness in the infrastructure to higher-ups, this is good to hear; however I do wonder how much it might affect prices for consumers, especially given the current President's war on the oil industry to have caused prices to soar already. Perhaps he will tap into the national reserves that the prior President intelligently filled to the max when it was the cheapest as more of a pseudo solution, off the backs of the more intelligent prior Admin who actually got wealthy from having operated a business before, and not insider trading, etc. as the current POTUS did as a career politician.

who cares!!
4d ago

the only reason they are shutting down is for a major turnaround. these plants have to do mechanical overhauls on these units to prevent catastrophic events like explosions & mechanical failure.

Gary Mataska
4d ago

I have worked in that plant doing turnarounds for over 30 years these are planed they have fuel in reserve for this so it does not put a strain on fuel.

