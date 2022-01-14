Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000
Hospitalizations
Riverside County is nearly at 1,000 total COVID hospitalizations.
Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 991 hospitalizations.
Exactly one month ago, hospitalizations were at 320.
Hospitalizations have not surpassed 1,000 since Jan. 31, 2021.
On Tuesday, Officials said 81% of licensed beds and 91% of licensed ICU beds are in use, as of Jan. 10, 2022. That's across the system, but officials said some hospitals that are close or over 100%. At the time of this report, there were 886 COVID hospitalizations. That has increased by 100 patients since.
According to the county, unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021
The county also reported an increase by 6 patients in the ICU due to COVID since Wednesday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 151.
Today's Case Update
Riverside County reported 1,748 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 423,832.
The Coachella Valley reported 1,785 new cases since last Monday. The Coachella Valley now has a total of 66,106 cases. As far as schools:
- DSUSD has reported 1,896 cases (1661 students & 233 staff). On Monday, the district had 1,072 cases (906 students and 166 staff).
- PSUSD has reported 562 cases (484 students & 78 staff). On Tuesday, PSUSD reported 72 cases, including 32 students nad 40 staff.
- CVUSD has reported 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff). On Monday, CVUSD reproted 66 cases, including 14 students and 52 staff.
DSUSD started school a week earlier than all other districts. PSUSD and CVUSD students returned to class this week.
Click here for more City and Community data
Case & Positivity Rate
Earlier this week, the county's case rate per 100K reached its highest since it began to be recorded. Today, the county reported a 17.4 increase in that rate.
- Jan. 14 - 212.0
- Jan. 13 - 194.6
- Jan. 12 - 169.8
- Jan. 11 - 138.6
- Jan. 10 - 103.0
- Jan. 7 - 82.0
- Jan. 3 - 39
- Dec. 3 - 13.6
Prior to this week, the highest case rate recorded was 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021.
The county's positivity rate broke the all-time record for the fourth day in a row. The previous record before this week was 25.32% set on Jan. 5, 2021.
- Jan 14. 32.9%
- Jan. 13 - 31.9%
- Jan. 12 - 30.2%
- Jan. 11 - 29%
- Jan. 10 - 24.4%
- Jan. 7 - 21.3%
- Jan. 3 - 10.7%
- Dec. 3 - 5.7%
Eisenhower Health is reporting its highest percent positives since the start of the pandemic.
As of Jan. 10, there are at least 332 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month .
DEATHS & RECOVERIES
Riverside County reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 5,671 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to county data, over 90% of COVID deaths from February to Dec. 26, 2021 were among unvaccinated residents.
There have been a total of 1,117 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Coachella Valley.
The county reported 253 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 400,569 recoveries in the county.
Vaccination Data
59.1% (or 1,377,104 residents +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT
3,694,206 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/10/22)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,028
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 977
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 448
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 428
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 9,211
Deaths: 135
Recoveries: 8,792
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 9,160
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 8,865
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 450
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 428
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,682
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 5,443
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 382
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 346
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,147
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,097
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 317
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 290
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 16,058
Deaths: 251
Recoveries: 15,288
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 5,111
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,844
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,289
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,236
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 424
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 413
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 1,010
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 982
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 5,883
Deaths: 139
Recovered: 5,468
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,375
Deaths: 139
Recovered: 5,046
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,645
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,523
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 320
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 305
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 548
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 526
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,336
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,288
· County Jails
There are 1,373 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,331 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,552 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,535 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
