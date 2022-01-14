ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

South Park sets February premiere of Season 25, the first full season since Season 23

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comedy Central's long-running iconic series returns Feb. 2 with a brand-new six-episode season. South Park last aired a full season in fall 2019, the 10-episode Season 23. Comedy Central announced that the two hour-long pandemic specials, September...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date, First Footage Released

“The Boys” will be back in town this summer, Amazon’s Prime Video revealed Friday, along with the first footage from Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. The third season of “The Boys” will launch with its first three episodes on Friday, June 3. Just like they did with Season 2, showrunner Eric Kripke and “The Boys” team have decided to roll out the Season 3 episodes weekly, rather than the all-at-once dump treatment Season 1 received. The remaining five episodes of Season 3 will launch each Friday after the premiere, leading up to the season finale on July 8. Per Amazon, “‘The...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Boys' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date: Watch the Announcement

Amazon Prime Video's superhero series returns for its eight-episode third season with the first three episodes on Friday, June 3, the streaming service announced Friday. New episodes will continue to drop weekly every Friday leading up to the finale on July 8. The premiere date announcement was made via a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mccarthy
hypebeast.com

'The Boys' Season 3 Receives Premiere Date and First-Look Teaser

Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Boys season three will return this summer on Friday, June 3. The next season will launch with the first three episodes, and the remainder of the season will roll out on a weekly basis in a similar fashion to season two. The following five episodes will become available each Friday after the premiere, and the season finale will debut on July 8.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Boys season 3 premieres in June

Amazon Prime Video has released a First Look at The Boys Season 3. The third season is hotly anticipated, with most of the main cast returning (the only one there is currently a big question mark over is Aya Cash’s Stormfront). And excitement is building over meeting new addition Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. It is currently unknown if Amazon will follow the same release strategy as previous seasons, with the first three episodes being launched at once, followed by weekly episodes.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Snowpiercer season 3 premiere spoilers: First look at what’s to come

The Snowpiercer season 3 premiere is going to be on TNT one week from Monday; there’s no better time than the present to look ahead!. First things first, let’s start off here with the title for this episode: “The Tortoise and the Hare.” There’s a fantastic message about patience within that and, of course, we tend to think that this is connected somehow to what we’re seeing on the show itself. Someone may get a little bit too eager in their quest for resolution and because of that, cause themselves a little bit of trouble.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#New Deal#Comedy Central#Pandemic#Paramount#Viacomcbs Media Networks#Mtv Entertainment Studios
leedaily.com

South Park Season 25 Release Date announced: Is it renewed for season 30

The iconic series of South Park is back to make all the audiences laugh. This is the 25th season of this hugely popular animated comedy series and it is back for all the right reasons. Start counting the dates, your favorite show, South Park season 25 is premiering on February 2nd and we will be getting our daily dose of laughter.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

When Will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere?

It’s been two days since the Yellowjackets Season 1 finale aired, and we’re already counting down to the show’s return. (The good news is that it has already been renewed.) After all, the trippy, intense, and very wild drama did what it did for the previous nine episodes: left us wanting more.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘When Calls the Heart’ Sets Season 9 Premiere Date

Hearties, mark your calendars! When Calls the Heart Season 9 has a premiere date. Hallmark Channel’s beloved, longest-running original series returns with 12 new episodes filled with more romance and drama for the residents of Hope Valley on Sunday, March 6, at 8/7c. That includes seeing Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) together after her choice in the Season 8 finale; what does their relationship look like beyond courtship?
TV SERIES
Alternative Press

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 sets viewership record with historic premiere

Euphoria is back with another season. With only one episode aired thus far, it’s already a huge success. Now, the Season 2 premiere of the HBO series drew 2.4 million viewers, according to Deadline. Those numbers make Euphoria‘s the strongest digital premiere performance of any episode on HBO Max...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Primetimer

NBC delays American Song Contest over COVID concerns with a live audience, sets AGT: Extreme's premiere in its place

The ambitious U.S. take on the legendary Eurovision Song Contest is set to kick off its eight-week run on March 21. American Song Contest was originally scheduled to premiere on Feb. 21. Instead, AGT: Extreme will premiere on that date and run for four weeks. AGT: Extreme was able to complete its season this month after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's scary injury last October resulted in a production shutdown.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Paramount+ renews Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, sets Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere date

Discovery, set to return for Season 4 on Feb. 10, has been picked up for Season 5. Lower Decks, returning this summer for Season 3, has been renewed for Season 4. Strange New Worlds has been renewed for Season 2 in advance of its May 5 series premiere. And Picard has received a March 3 Season 2 premiere date.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bull’ To End With Season 6 On CBS

The current sixth season of CBS’ legal drama Bull will be its last. The series’ star Michael Weatherly just made the announcement on Twitter. There are 12 remaining episodes, with the Season 6 — and series — finale expected to air in May. The end of Bull was confirmed by CBS. “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy