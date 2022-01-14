ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Monroe over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophomore Vincent Amabile had two goals and two assists as Monroe defeated South Brunswick, 6-3, at the ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Monroe (3-4-2)...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Randolph over Madison - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Jordan Cross led Randolph with one goal and one assist in its 3-1 win against Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Andrew George and Jase Zangara turned in the other two goals for Randolph (5-4-3), which saw Ethan Mueller and Zach Gallo register one assist apiece. Connor Thomas stopped 19 shots in the victory.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield over Middlesex - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Dean guided South Plainfield with 30 points in its 73-56 victory against Middlesex in Middlesex. Joseph Oduro (18) and Anthony Nigro (13) recorded double-digit scoring for South Plainfield (10-3). Michael Salvatore’s 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals led Middlesex (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Sparta over Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Brynn McCurry generated 24 points, 12 boards, five assists, four steals and three blocks for Sparta, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 83-41 victory against Chatham in Sparta. Ally Sweeney also dominated statistically in its win for Sparta (8-2) with 20 points, eight dimes, six rebounds and...
CHATHAM, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe Township, NJ
City
Monmouth Junction, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over New Milford - Girls basketball recap

Montana Nicks registered 23 points for Dwight-Englewood in its 59-42 win against New Milford in New Milford. Bella Levin turned in 13 points for Dwight-Englewood (4-2) as the second-leading scorer. Bella Maniago headlined a balanced New Milford (1-4) stat sheet with 14 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Bonus points propel No. 14 South Plainfield to one-sided win over Monroe

South Plainfield, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, recorded eight bonus-points wins, including six pins, on the way to a one-sided victory on the road over Monroe, 54-15. Jacob DelVecchio (120) and Andrew Loniewski (132) each earned first-period pins while Jeffrey Jacome (113), Mark Molinaro (157) and Tyler Balent (165) pinned their respective opponents in the second period for South Plainfield (6-1), which has won three straight matches to bounce back from a narrow loss at the hands of No. 13 North Hunterdon.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Midland Park in OT - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went for 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist for Cresskill in its 36-33 overtime win over Midland Park in Cresskill. Julia Hasenstab generated nine points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal for Cresskill (5-5). Angelina Doto compiled nine points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the victory.
CRESSKILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over St. Mary of Rutherford - Girls basketball recap

Devon Sonzogni made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 15 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to a victory on the road over St. Mary of Rutherford, 36-24. Sam Russo finished with 13 points while Gaby Solis chipped in four points for Hasbrouck Heights (10-1), which has won each of its last three games to bounce back from its only loss of the season at the hands of Lodi Immaculate.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Medford Tech takes down Bordentown for first win of season

Jada Jacobs scored a game-high 19 points to lead Medford Tech to its first victory of the season at home over Bordentown, 49-39. Alauna Clinton made four 3-pointers on the way to 15 points while Pate Rifle chipped in six points on two made 3s for Medford Tech, which bounces back after losing each of its first five games of the season, including three by six points or fewer.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

St. Mary (Ruth.) over Hasbrouck Heights - Boys basketball recap

Damir Stone notched 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, six steals and one block for St. Mary (Ruth.) in its 62-46 win against Hasbrouck Heights in Hasbrouck Heights. Julian Leveille managed 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for St. Mary (10-2) as Josh Kalill logged 11 points, seven boards, one dime and one steal in the victory.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Piscataway Tech over Perth Amboy Tech - Girls basketball recap

Mattie Miller turned in 12 points for Piscataway Tech in its 31-19 victory against Perth Amboy Tech in Piscataway. Jalissa Santana connected on three 3-pointers for nine points for Piscataway Tech (5-5). Arlette Batista generated a game-high 15 points for Perth Amboy Tech (4-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Jones and tough defense lead No. 12 TCPA boys basketball team past Robbinsville

Michael “Deuce” Jones didn’t sugarcoat it. “We definitely wanted to make a statement,” said Jones after he scored 24 points to pace Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy boy’s basketball team to a 69-53 win over Robbinsville at the Iron Palace Wednesday night. “People are saying it’s gonna be us two in the MCT (Mercer County Tournament) championship, so we wanted to make a statement.”
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: 3rd-quarter rally propels Hillside to win over Linden

Junior Julie Jerome scored a career-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals as Hillside earned its first victory of the season at home Linden, 43-35. Precious Onyeagocha recorded seven points, five rebounds and three steals while Ashley Pierre added seven points and three steals for Hillside (1-2), which trailed by one at halftime before taking control by outscoring Linden 15-5 in the third quarter.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Daily stat leaders for Jan. 18

NOTE: All stats are from games played on just Jan. 18 and reported by coaches and school officials at the time of publication. This list will not be updated if stats are entered after the initial publish.
HOCKEY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy