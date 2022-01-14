Monroe over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Devon Sonzogni made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 15 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to a victory on the road over St. Mary of Rutherford, 36-24. Sam Russo finished with 13 points while Gaby Solis chipped in four points for Hasbrouck Heights (10-1), which has won each of its last three games to bounce back from its only loss of the season at the hands of Lodi Immaculate.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO