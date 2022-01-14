Monroe over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap
Sophomore Vincent Amabile had two goals and two assists as Monroe defeated South Brunswick, 6-3, at the ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Monroe (3-4-2)...www.nj.com
Sophomore Vincent Amabile had two goals and two assists as Monroe defeated South Brunswick, 6-3, at the ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Monroe (3-4-2)...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0