Peacock renews One of Us Is Lying for Season 2 with a new showrunner

Following the events of the premiere, it definitely makes sense to want more details on This Is Us season 6 episode 2. What can we tell you about it now?. Well, we think there’s a lot of information that can be gleaned just from the title itself: “One Giant Leap.” The show has already had an episode titled “One Small Step…,” and that was focused mostly on Nicky Pearson as he made his journey to California. We know it’s easy to think about episode 2 in relation to “The Challenger” tonight, but we don’t think the two are meant to tie in to each other. Odds are, this is going to be a huge Nicky-focused story where we can dive further into who he is.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO