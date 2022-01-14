ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Peacock renews One of Us Is Lying for Season 2 with a new showrunner

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erica Saleh, who adapted the novel and wrote the...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Set (Tentatively) — Plus, 'There's Still a Lot of Story to Tell' Down the Line, EP Says

Have you “herd”? Yellowstone is likely to return for Season 5 this fall, according to executive producer David Glasser. Following the Paramount Network hit’s SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, he told our sister site Variety that he expected the show to resume production in May and premiere its fifth season in autumn. In other words, viewers won’t have to wait too long to find out just how big a mistake Jamie made by choosing Beth’s ominous “option No. 3,” which in the Season 4 finale resulted in him murdering his biological father!...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Why Ozark Season 4 was Split in Two Parts, According to Showrunner

Showrunner Chris Mundy explained why the final season of Ozark is split into two parts. Netflix's critically-acclaimed American crime drama series Ozark is considered to be one of the best shows on the streaming platform, and it will all come to an end with the debut of the fourth and final season. However, fans won't get the final episodes in just one batch. As previously announced, Season 4 has been split in two parts with the first seven episodes releasing later this month.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Says Season 2 is Officially Dead

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Says Season 2 is Officially Dead. Despite the best efforts of his producers, Yorick Brown has officially reached the end of his small-screen journey. Showrunner Eliza Clark has confirmed the she was unable to find a new home for Y: The Last Man after FX on Hulu declined to renew it for another season last fall.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Of Us Is Lying#Peacock#Showrunner
Deadline

‘The Morning Show’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple, Charlotte Stoudt Joins As Showrunner & Inks Overall Deal With Streamer

The Morning Show returns to open another day. Apple has renewed the Jennifer Aniston- and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama series for a third season. It comes after the second season launched in September and ran through November. However, the glitzy workplace drama series will have a new boss for its third season. Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will step down as showrunner with Fosse/Verdon co-exec producer Charlotte Stoudt, who is also exec producing Netflix’s Pieces of Her, replacing her as showrunner. Ehrin will serve as consultant on the third season. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

THE OFFICE Season 4 Extended Superfan Episodes Now Streaming on Peacock

I’ve got good news for fans of The Office. While we are content to keep watching the show on a loop, it turns out there’s a bit more content out there that we’ve never seen before. Last year, Peacock released some “superfan episodes” from Season 3 of the series that included "never-before-seen moments, bloopers, featurettes, and alternate talking head interviews." The streamer followed up with extended episodes from Season 1, which appeared in April 2021, and Season 2 in July. Now we have a new clip from Season 4, which began streaming its superfan episodes on January 1, 2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Superman's Military Relationship in Season 2

Superman & Lois returns for its second season on The CW on Tuesday night and the new episode will see the titular hero face some new challenges, particularly when it comes to his relationship with the American military. Previously released teasers and promos for the Arrowverse series introduced Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen), the man who replaces General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) liaison to the United States Army and it seems pretty clear that Anderson has a very different idea of where Superman's allegiances lie. Now, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine about how that ideological conflict factors into the new season.
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Talks Shocking Finale Twist, Redemption and Season 2 Thoughts

Clyde Phillips knew how he wanted this season of "Dexter: New Blood" to end, and where he could go next with the serial killer's story. While fans of Showtime's breakout sequel series "Dexter: New Blood" are awaiting Sunday night's big finale, the episode is already streaming on Showtime. In other words, there are major spoilers out there -- and major spoilers right here!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Yardbarker

Apple TV Plus renews 'The Morning Show,' adds new showrunner

The Morning Show will stay on the air, as Apple TV Plus has renewed the drama for a third season. "Charlotte Stoudt will take over as showrunner starting with season three," The Hollywood Reporter relayed. "Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and who served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as consultant on the third season while continuing to develop new series for Apple TV+ under her previously announced overall deal."
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Apple TV Renews Popular Series for New Season

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Morning Show for Season 3. This is the show's first renewal ever, since it was ordered straight to two seasons when it first premiered. According to a report by Variety, the show will be back with Charlotte Stoudt serving as its new showrunner. The...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

‘Yellowjackets’ Showrunners Talk Season One Finale and What’s Next

This interview contains full spoilers for the season finale of Yellowjackets. The whole first season is now available on Showtime. Throughout its gripping cult phenomenon of a first season, Yellowjackets kept implying that only five characters made it out of the woods a year and a half after the high-school soccer team plane crash that kicked off the plot: frustrated mom Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), volatile addict Natalie (Juliette Lewis), political candidate Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and creepy schemer Misty (Christina Ricci), plus Natalie’s ex-boyfriend Travis (played in flashbacks by Kevin Alves), who either committed suicide or was murdered early in the season. But, knowing how serialized mystery-box shows operate, it wasn’t long before the Yellowjackets hive began speculating on whether there were other survivors. The conclusion to Season One finally answered that question, with Natalie being kidnapped by religious cult members who appear to be working for Lottie, the possibly possessed, possibly just unwell team member played in the flashback sequences by Courtney Eaton.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Universe News: ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dexter: New Blood showrunner discusses the possibility of season 2

Dexter: New Blood finale spoilers follow – read on at your own risk. Dexter: New Blood has wrapped up its revival series with some major twists. This is your last chance to turn away if you're avoiding plot spoilers, which follow below the photo... Dexter (Michael C Hall) himself...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Confirms That Season 2 Premiere Villain Tease

Superman & Lois returned for its second season last week and while the Man of Steel and his family will be facing quite a few challenges in The CW series' sophomore season, there's also a deadly and iconic villain coming to Smallville as well and now series showrunner Todd Helbing confirms that if you thought the final scene of the premiere was teasing Doomsday, you're right. Helbing confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the scene was the show's take on a classic Doomsday comic book cover and that the full reveal of the villain is coming sooner than you might expect.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 2 spoilers: ‘One Giant Leap’

Following the events of the premiere, it definitely makes sense to want more details on This Is Us season 6 episode 2. What can we tell you about it now?. Well, we think there’s a lot of information that can be gleaned just from the title itself: “One Giant Leap.” The show has already had an episode titled “One Small Step…,” and that was focused mostly on Nicky Pearson as he made his journey to California. We know it’s easy to think about episode 2 in relation to “The Challenger” tonight, but we don’t think the two are meant to tie in to each other. Odds are, this is going to be a huge Nicky-focused story where we can dive further into who he is.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy