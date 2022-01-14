Dilworth residents wonder if power will go out ahead of winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Preparing for icy weather. The City of Charlotte is now working with Duke Energy to get ready for power outages during the winter storm.

For one neighborhood in the Queen City, any time the weather hits, there’s an issue.

Though it’s known for its tree-lined streets, that’s not the reason Jane Morgan loves living in Dilworth.

“But you’re asking someone about trees who’s not a Southerner or an Easterner,” laughed Jane. “I like the sky, so that’s not what brought me to Dilworth.”

She said she’s stayed in Dilworth for the last 25 years because of the people. Right now, she and her neighbors are talking about one thing.

“WE all are,” said Jane. “Are we going to lose power? For how many days?”

Just looking up, it’s easy to see that in-between the branches, there are power lines draped all over the historic neighborhood.

“Right behind me, big time,” said Jane.

There’s even a power line in her backyard.

“There’s power lines everywhere. They should be in the ground,” said Jane.

With the winter weather heading into Charlotte on Sunday, neighborhoods like Dilworth can be a hot spot for power outages and fallen trees.

However, some are hoping it won’t be too bad.

“I’m kind of interested to see how it will go. I haven’t seen snow,” said Sarah Quick.

Sarah manages ‘Planthouse’ in Dilworth. While it’s expected to be cold over the weekend, all the plants in the shop are tropical, so things will have to stay warm, even if the power goes out.

“It’s kind of a game time decision for the storm,” said Sarah.

As for Jane, she’s lost count of how many times she’s lost power. But she can remember when she lost two big trees that just missed her home.

“The whole house shook,” remembered Jane. “There were just two huge trees in my front yard.”

Charlotte City officials said on Friday that if you spot a downed power line, just assume it’s live. Call Duke Energy or 911 if it’s an emergency. They’re asking people to be patient as the storm rolls through.

