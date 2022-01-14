ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Reid to guest on The Last of Us

 5 days ago

The Euphoria actress will play Riley Abel, an orphaned girl growing...

PopSugar

According to Storm Reid, Drake Was in His Feelings at a Euphoria Table Read

If you've ever made it through an episode of Euphoria without reaching for a box of tissues or hitting the pause button to compose yourself, Drake cannot relate. On Monday, Storm Reid appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote season two of the heartbreaking drama series, which premiered on Jan. 9, and discuss what it was like to work with Drake, who has been an executive producer on the show since 2019.
uticaphoenix.net

Storm Reid Has Been Cast As Riley in HBO’s ‘THE

Storm Reid will join HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. She will guest star as Riley Abel. She is an orphaned girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston. The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by...
Primetimer

NBC delays American Song Contest over COVID concerns with a live audience, sets AGT: Extreme's premiere in its place

The ambitious U.S. take on the legendary Eurovision Song Contest is set to kick off its eight-week run on March 21. American Song Contest was originally scheduled to premiere on Feb. 21. Instead, AGT: Extreme will premiere on that date and run for four weeks. AGT: Extreme was able to complete its season this month after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's scary injury last October resulted in a production shutdown.
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Storm Reid On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

In case you missed it, on Friday, Actress Storm Reid made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show! Kelly asked her if you could go back in time and meet anyone, who would you want to meet? “Euphoria” star Storm Reid revealed she would love to see where she came from and meet her ancestors. This will air today, check your local listings, here in ATL it comes on at 10am on ABC but check out the video clip inside….
justjaredjr.com

Storm Reid Reveals Just How Involved In 'Euphoria' Drake Is

Storm Reid is opening up about Drake‘s involvement in her show Euphoria!. The 18-year-old actress, who plays Gia on the show, made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (January 10) and dished on a recent set encounter with the rapper. If you didn’t know, Drake is...
theweektoday.com

Send us your storm photos!

This beautiful photo of the aptly named boat Serene proves that while storms might bring headaches, they also can create majestic beauty. Have storm photos of your area? Making a snowman? Sledding? Or just enjoying the snow-covered scenery?. Feel free to send them to editor@sippicanweek.com. We’d love to see them...
Primetimer

Fox pushed back Monarch's premiere to the fall due to not only the pandemic, but because of creative changes

“We’ve completed about five episodes, but when we made the showrunner change, there were some creative changes that were coming along with it that we’re implementing into the episodes that are really exciting,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline of deciding not to have the country music dynasty drama premiere after the Jan. 30 NFC Championship Game. “We want to ensure that we’re able to do it and give our partners the time to implement them, so it’s all born out of setting the show up for success, and we’re really excited about it”
realitytitbit.com

Fans think Zendaya and Euphoria's Storm Reid could pass as twins

Zendaya is back on our screens AGAIN, not long after her Superman: No Way Home appearance. But her Euphoria character has left fans seriously confused, because her on-screen sister looks like the spitting image of the star. Whether it’s in the cinema or on the latest series, the movie actor...
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Storm Reid in Harbison on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The second season of the hit HBO series ''Euphoria'' kicked off last night and Storm Reid stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss it. She along with her stylist Jason Bolden posted her look on instagram. She looked pretty posing for the gram in a HARBISON PRE-FALL 2022 dress....
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
Primetimer

WATCH: Kimmel Stumps Guys with Basic Questions About Female Anatomy

Jimmy Kimmel revived his on-the-street Q&A segment last night to quiz men about their knowledge of the female body, and the results were disastrous, to say the least. The guys were stumped by basic questions like, "How many ovaries does a woman have?" and "What part of a body does a mammogram examine?" which doesn't exactly bode well for future generations.
TVLine

Ratings: The Neighborhood, NCIS Lead Non-NFL Fare; Joe Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the Rams/Cardinals NFL Wild Card game averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, obviously leading Monday in both measures. Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil/0.5) and NCIS (7 mil/0.5) all grew in audience, with The Neighborhood also ticking up in the demo. NCIS: Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.4) dropped a handful of eyeballs. The CW’s 4400 returned to a best-since-premiere 457,000 viewers, and a 0.1 demo rating. NBC’s latest Kenan double pump (averaging 1.5 mil/0.3), That’s My Jam (1.9 mil/0.4) and Ordinary Joe (1.34 mil/0.2) each dropped some viewers while steady in the demo, with Joe hitting a new audience low ahead of next week’s finale. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
BGR.com

Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of exploring. However, scientists have managed to figure out a few key points about the Sun’s future, including the end of its current life phase. Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Here’s when the Sun will die While the full...
Primetimer

Primetimer

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

