Netflix raising its monthly subscription costs

 5 days ago

The monthly cost for the basic plan...

Primetimer

Adam Conover blames the "monopoly capitalism" of the AT&T-Time Warner merger for Adam Ruins Everything's cancelation

In a TikTok video, Conover described "how a merger killed not just my show, but also put an entire TV network worth of workers out of a job." "We were the second biggest show they had, depending on how you crunch the numbers. That Carbonaro guy did pretty good, too. But we did really, really well. So why would they want to end the show?" said Conover. "Well, here’s what happened in 2018. The giant phone company AT&T bought Time Warner, truTV’s parent company. When they did that, they did what they always do every time there’s a big mega-merger: they laid a ton of people off. One hundred people were fired from truTV, including the head of the network, the vice-head of the network, the entire programming department, the marketing department—basically, everyone in the entire building was let go and then they started canceling shows to cut costs." Adam Ruins Everything's last episode aired in October 2019.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Is Largest TV Company by Revenue in Europe, Netflix Controls 35 Percent of SVOD Market

Comcast-owned Sky is Europe’s largest TV company by revenue, which reached $18.6 billion (€16.3 billion) in 2020, compared to $7.0 billion (€6.15 billion) for Netflix’s European operations, making the streamer the continent’s third-largest television group, according to a new report published Tuesday. German public broadcaster ARD, with $7.45 billion (€6.53 billion) in revenue, the most of it coming in the form of the national TV tax, is Europe’s number 2. But Netflix is the undisputed champion of European subscription VOD, with a 35 percent market share, industry think tank European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO) found in its latest study of 40 European countries....
Primetimer

YouTube is getting out of the business of original shows

With the news today that Susanne Daniels is exiting as YouTube's global head of originals, the Google-owned video giant is officially out of the original content business. Going forward, YouTube will only be funding programs that are part of its Black Voices and YouTube Kids funds, chief business officer Robert Kyncl announced Tuesday.
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
Primetimer

The Expanse boss on the series finale: "It's a natural place and a natural ending in many way"

Does The Expanse have a future following its series finale? "Well, I mean, look, this has been such a delightful experience. We love the show and we love making the show," says showrunner Naren Shankar. "Right now, the future really lies with Alcon Television, which is the studio that makes the show, and Amazon, if there is in some form, an appetite for more. I think from the standpoint of just the pure creative, I think what we tried to do at least was come to a satisfying conclusion of a huge chunk of the story while leaving the door open for more if the appetite and the desire is there. I'm certainly not betraying any confidence to say that Ty, Daniel and I — speaking for ourselves — would love to do it. It would be a remarkable thing to complete the whole book series that way. And I certainly hope we get to do it."
BGR.com

The Independent

The Independent

BGR.com

BGR.com

BGR.com

SPY

Primetimer

Primetimer

