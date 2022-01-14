Netflix raising its monthly subscription costs

In a TikTok video, Conover described "how a merger killed not just my show, but also put an entire TV network worth of workers out of a job." "We were the second biggest show they had, depending on how you crunch the numbers. That Carbonaro guy did pretty good, too. But we did really, really well. So why would they want to end the show?" said Conover. "Well, here’s what happened in 2018. The giant phone company AT&T bought Time Warner, truTV’s parent company. When they did that, they did what they always do every time there’s a big mega-merger: they laid a ton of people off. One hundred people were fired from truTV, including the head of the network, the vice-head of the network, the entire programming department, the marketing department—basically, everyone in the entire building was let go and then they started canceling shows to cut costs." Adam Ruins Everything's last episode aired in October 2019.
